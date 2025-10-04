TaskUs chooses Las Pinas as its 11th site

TaskUs, leading outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience provider for the world’s most innovative companies, has formally opened its 11th site,in the Southern City of Las Piñas, generating jobs for Las Piñeros and revenues to the local government.

The firm has named its site in Las Piñas “Hiraya,” which is an ancient Filipino word meaning “the fruit of one’s hopes, dreams and aspirations.”

The opening of the new site on Friday coincides with TaskUs’ 17th anniversary, further strengthening the firm’s presence in the Philippines and supporting the growing global demand for outsourced digital services.

“One of the key decision criteria in choosing Las Piñas City as the location for our new site was our ‘People-First’ ethos,” said Dean Van Ormer, senior vice president for Southeast Asia at TaskUs.

Versatile multilingual operations center

“Hiraya” is positioned to be a highly versatile, multilingual operations center, with teammates set to support global customers through expertise across multiple work types, including Customer Service, Sales, Technical Support, Non-Voice Operations and Content Moderation.

To date, the site houses 700 teammates, which is expected to grow to 1500 by the end of 2025.

“Eighty percent (80 percent) of our Alabang-area teammates reside in the city or its immediate vicinity, and with access to major thoroughfares, proximity to Metro Manila, and the upcoming LRT-1 extension line, this site will eliminate lengthy commute times. Plus, with 14 colleges and universities nearby, our investment here will provide employment opportunities to a highly educated talent pool,” Ormer said.

For his part, Al Sese, vice president of Operations at TaskUs, said Hiraya is their first site with a Filipino theme, seamlessly combining traditional design elements with modern facilities, including a day care center, dedicated rooms for new mothers, 24/7 access to clinics, areas for sessions with wellness and resiliency coaches, a began in a single-room office in Cavite in 2008.

The Philippines remains the company’s largest operations base, with more than 35,000 teammates across 11 sites.

Gym and a cafeteria

“True to its name, “Hiraya” is the manifestation of our vision of a workspace where our teammates are not only excited to come every day but can also build their careers,” he added.

Single-room office in Cavite

This year marks the 17th anniversary of TaskUs, which TaskUs has been recognized as a Great Place to Work in the Philippines for three consecutive years and has also earned the exclusive Platinum Reaccreditation from Investors in People.