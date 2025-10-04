St. Luke’s completes 2,500 robotic surgeries, certified as Philippine leader in innovation

St. Luke’s Medical Center has reached a major milestone in Philippine healthcare after completing more than 2,500 robotic-assisted surgeries, the highest number performed by any hospital in the country.

The achievement was formally certified by Device Technologies (DTG Medical Inc.), reaffirming St. Luke’s as the national leader in robotic surgery and surgical innovation.

“As a pioneer in robotic surgery, St. Luke’s has introduced many of the nation’s first robotic-assisted procedures, setting new benchmarks for surgical innovation and patient care,” the hospital said in a statement. “With this milestone, the institution reaffirms its commitment to advancing healthcare through cutting-edge surgical innovation and medical excellence.”

The landmark was celebrated on October 2, 2025, at the Isla Grand Ballroom, EDSA Shangri-La, Mandaluyong City, where St. Luke’s honored its robotic surgeons, highlighted groundbreaking achievements, and showcased patient stories transformed by robotic-assisted care. The program also recognized pioneering and top-performing doctors, rising stars from St. Luke’s Quezon City, and introduced new trailblazing procedures.

Pioneering milestones in robotic surgery

St. Luke’s was the first hospital in the Philippines to acquire the Da Vinci Si Robotic Surgery System in 2010, performing the country’s first robotic-assisted Nissen Fundoplication. Since then, it has consistently advanced robotic surgical care:

2011: First robotic-assisted thyroidectomy in the Philippines

2013: First robotic-assisted esophagectomy in the Philippines

2016: First robotic-assisted tonsillectomy and thoracic surgery; surpassed 500 procedures

2019: Crossed the 1,000 robotic surgery milestone

2023: Performed Southeast Asia’s and the Philippines’ first robotic-assisted kidney transplant

2024: First in the Philippines to acquire the Da Vinci Xi Robotic Surgery System; performed Southeast Asia’s first robotic-assisted cardiac surgery

2025: Completed over 2,500 robotic surgeries; performed the Philippines’ first robotic-assisted ureteral reimplantation in a pediatric patient

The institution’s achievements underscore the growing role of robotic-assisted technology in enhancing surgical precision, reducing recovery times, and transforming patient outcomes.