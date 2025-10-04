Senior NPA members give up fight

TACLOBAN CITY — Age might have finally caught up with them.

Two elderly men, both long-time members of the New People’s Army (NPA), have decided to surrender and start anew, turning themselves in to authorities in Samar and Northern Samar on 2 October.

According to the Police Regional Office 8 (PRO-8), the two surrenders were made possible through the efforts of local mobile police units working closely with intelligence teams.

One of them, a 63-year-old known by the alias “Oscar,” hails from Catubig, Northern Samar. He surrendered to the 2nd Northern Samar Provincial Mobile Force Company (NSPMFC) in Barangay 8, Pambujan.

“Oscar” was reportedly part of the Aklup Platoon of the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC) under the command of alias “Baste.” Authorities said his surrender was the result of coordinated work by the 2nd NSPMFC, Northern Samar Provincial Intelligence Unit, and the Catubig Municipal Police Station.

According to PLTCOL Joel Nicha, acting force commander of the 2nd NSPMFC, Oscar will go through a tactical interview to assess his sincerity and determine eligibility for government livelihood programs offered to former rebels.

Meanwhile, another elderly surrenderer, 71-year-old “Joey”, a farmer from Calbiga, Samar, also laid down his arms. He turned himself in to the 2nd Samar Provincial Mobile Force Company (SPMFC) in Barangay Pabanog, Paranas.

“Joey” was said to be affiliated with the Apoy Platoon of the EVRPC. He has since undergone a custodial debriefing and remains under the protection of the 2nd SPMFC.

PRO-8 Regional Director Brig. Gen. Jason Capoy praised the operating units for their peaceful and community-based efforts in addressing insurgency.