SBP set to resolve refs’ pay gap issue

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) is set to look into the reported pay gap issue among referees calling in the basketball events of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP).

In a statement on Saturday morning, the federation reached out to the UAAP for a dialogue “on how to improve the situation of all stakeholders.”

The dialogue is expected to be smooth. After all, the executive director of the country’s basketball federation is no stranger to the league, Erika Dy, who used to play and coach for Ateneo de Manila University before serving as the school’s assistant athletic director.

“Both organizations stay committed to making the sport as inclusive as possible and advancing women’s basketball in the Philippines,” the SBP said.

With another former Ateneo stalwart Jai Reyes as commissioner, the league has been in hot water over the past week after reports surfaced that there’s a “pay gap” among referees of juniors, women’s and seniors basketball events.

Reports have it that “referees assigned to women’s games allegedly received reduced rates, with the supposed cuts diverted to boost the pay of those handling men’s matches,” with those calling seniors matches receiving P3,000 per game, while those in the junior high school division were given P2,500 per game.

Last season, referees who call games regardless of division are paid P2,500.

Meanwhile, those who are calling the women’s and girls’ divisions games are reportedly receiving P2,000 per contest.

Reyes justified the rates, saying that the men’s games are “faster” so it is harder to call.

The UAAP then explained that the referees’ fees follow a “tiered, merit-based structure that allows officials — regardless of gender — to perform well in order to officiate crucial games.”

The UAAP said that it will maintain a tiered system, but moving forward, there will “be no diminution of fees across all divisions from previous seasons.”

The SBP also called on stakeholders to “stay united.”

“We can only elevate Philippine basketball to its highest levels if we grow it for everyone,” the federation added.