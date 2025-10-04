Restless ‘aspin’ saved lives during earthquake

An unlikely hero of the recent Cebu earthquake was a native-bred dog, or “asong Pinoy” (aspin), named Luke that saved the lives of its owner and his daughter in Barangay Paypay, Daanbantayan.

Before the magnitude-6.9 temblor struck, the aspin had been unusually restless.

According to its owner, Luke was uneasy and kept barking. The owner took heed of its behavior and carried his eight-year-old child out of their house before it collapsed.

The family has received medical attention, while the hero dog is undergoing treatment in a veterinary clinic. Luke’s paws and organs were crushed, with the likelihood that he may not be able to walk normally again.

Scientific studies of animals predicting earthquakes remain inconclusive and largely anecdotal.

However, animals like dogs and cats have shown a sensitivity to environmental changes, such as detecting the smaller P-wave of an earthquake seconds before the larger S-wave.

Other stories of animals sensing the 2025 Cebu earthquake have also been reported.

The loyalty and bravery of animals like Luke continue to inspire hope and highlight the strong bond between humans and their pets during times of tragedy.