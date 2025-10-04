RCBC DiskarTech launch all-in-one card for financial convenience

The MySSS Card Powered by RCBC DiskarTech, a multilingual financial inclusion app from the Yuchengco-led Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation, is being hailed as a breakthrough in financial services and a valuable partner for hardworking Filipinos.

According to RCBC Executive Vice President & Chief Innovation and Inclusion Officer Lito Villanueva, the card offers 10-in-1 features: Rewarding Savings, Quick Cardless or Carded Withdrawals, QR-powered payments, Insurance Options, Easy Transportation Payments, Mobile Loading with Rewards, Loan Products and Services, Affordable Bank Transfer Fees, One-Stop-Shop for SSS Benefits, and Convenient Bank Onboarding.

“With every DiskarTech-powered MySSS account, you get to enjoy a rewarding regular savings product that helps you build your long-term goals and meet your short-term goals. Also, customers can say goodbye to bulky wallets, as they can shop or pay for essentials using QRPH-powered payments at thousands of partner stores,” Villanueva said.

Passengers can also use the MySSS Mastercard debit card for Easy Transportation Payments, tapping it directly for fares at MRT-3, LRT-1, or LRT-2 stations, avoiding long lines.

“Loan services and products will be on your way, as DiskarTech has been offering loan and credit options since its launch, and with MySSS integration, users are set to enjoy the same experience very soon! And say goodbye to expensive bank transfer fees. With just P8.00 you can send money to any bank and digital wallet in the Philippines, making digital payments part of your everyday routine,” Villanueva added.

The app also functions as a one-stop shop for SSS benefits, allowing users to access and withdraw benefits in one platform without juggling multiple systems.

“To avail the MySSS card powered by RCBC DiskarTech, applicants must update their MySSS contact details and ensure they have no existing UMID ATM, Pay Card, or DiskarTech account. Onboarding takes only about 5 minutes through the MySSS portal. The new MySSS card powered by RCBC DiskarTech makes managing your SSS benefits and digital banking easier than ever,” he stressed.