Raise your glass as Sapporo Beerfest brings a weekend of food and fun

The festival honors Sapporo’s crisp, clean taste by pairing it with a curated Japanese buffet designed to heighten every sip. Guests will find themselves enjoying fresh sashimi slices, aburi nigiri and maki rolls, and the smoky flair of robatayaki grills serving wagyu yakitori, black tiger prawns wrapped in bacon, and Berkshire pork belly. Familiar favorites like golden ebi tempura and karaage bring comfort, while the carving station offers herb-roasted Australian wagyu chuck eye roll. To end on a sweet note, desserts like matcha shortcake, yuzu pavlova, and sesame mochi are paired with a playful ice cream trolley that keeps the fun rolling.

Beyond the spread, the event has become a cultural bridge, blending Japanese craftsmanship in both brewing and cuisine with Manila’s love for shared celebrations. More than just a night of indulgence, the Beerfest has quickly carved out a place in the city’s culinary calendar, offering a taste of Japan’s nearly 150-year brewing legacy right in the heart of Pasay. With tickets priced at P2,750 per head and slots limited, the call is clear for beer lovers and food enthusiasts alike: book early, raise your glasses, and savor two nights of Sapporo’s timeless spirit.