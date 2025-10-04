Progress takes precedence despite severe challenges

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. spearheaded transformative initiatives last week to restore government integrity.

Appointing former Philippine National Police chief Rodolfo Azurin Jr. as Special Adviser to the Independent Commission for Infrastructure, replacing Baguio Mayor Benjamin Magalong, Marcos emphasized accountability for public funds.

At the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC) meeting, the administration prioritized agriculture, fisheries, social protection, education, and health, proposing amendments to bolster programs such as the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) and the Universal Health Care Act, while addressing corruption head-on and urging officials to deliver transparent governance.

In disaster response, Marcos allocated P100 million for Masbate after Tropical Storm Opong and P600 million for Cebu following the 6.9-magnitude earthquake, commending the first responders’ bayanihan spirit.

29 September

Azurin in, Magalong out at ICI

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed former Philippine National Police chief General Rodolfo Azurin Jr. Special Adviser and Investigator of the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI).

Azurin took over from Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong who left the fact-finding body after questions arose about his role in it.

In a statement, Malacañang expressed confidence in Azurin, touting his experience and leadership.

30 September

Palace, Congress lay out legislative agenda

Uplifting Filipinos’ lives has been a priority of the Marcos administration, and in a meeting with members of the 20th Congress, President Marcos assured them this agenda remained unchanged.

During the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC) meeting in Malacañang, both branches of government agreed to shift their focus to agriculture and fisheries, to empower coconut farmers, strengthen fisheries management, and introduce comprehensive amendments to the Rice Tariffication Law to protect both producers and consumers.

Social protection, education, and health prioritized

Proposed measures to expand the reach of government assistance to families, students, and vulnerable sectors are also priorities of the administration.

Lawmakers were urged to review the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) and the Universal Health Care Act for possible amendments.

Other initiatives, such as the establishment of a National Center for Geriatric Health and the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations Act, were also raised at the LEDAC meeting.

The administration also called for amending the Masustansyang Pagkain para sa Batang Pilipino Act and education-related reforms, ensuring that the government is determined to invest in the education and nutrition of the youth.

Energy, the environment, natural resources, the digital economy, regulation of social media, artificial intelligence in the election period, and banking measures were also on the agenda.

End abuse of power and greed

As evidence of corruption continues to be revealed in several government probes, Marcos stressed that the abuse of power and greed must come to an end, urging provincial officials to remain firm, uncompromising, and united in their fight against corruption.

He said the public’s rage and frustration are understandable.

“As I have said, their rage is valid. It is born of years of frustration at a government characterized by systemic dysfunction and unfulfilled promises,” he said at the oathtaking of the new officers of the League of Vice Governors of the Philippines.

“Let us not dismiss that anger. Let us confront it. Let us be humble and provide concrete solutions,” he said. Filipinos know what is happening and how to correct it, he added.

“I know we have it in us to deliver service to our people, which they rightfully deserve,” he said.

Iconic PICC’s fresh look

As preparations for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit next year intensify, large venues slated to host foreign dignitaries are nearing completion.

Coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC), the iconic landmark has received a facelift, giving its brutalist architecture a fresh yet familiar look.

Marcos recalled the history that made the structure a monument to Filipino ingenuity. He cited the legacy of his mother, former First Lady Imelda Marcos, that was passed on to the current First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos.

“As we reopen the doors of the PICC, let us open ourselves to a greater challenge: to create, to imagine, and to contribute. Support our artists, our painters, our musicians, our performers. In their creativity, we will find not only beauty but the very soul of our nation,” he said.

1 October

‘Opong’-hit Masbate gets P100-M

After severe tropical storm “Opong” battered Masbate, parts of the Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas, President Marcos extended help from the administration, transferring P100 million in financial aid.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development distributed emergency kits, food packs, hygiene kits, and water filtration kits. Cash assistance of P10,000 each was given to 600 families through the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program.

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office distributed its “charitimba,” which contained various grocery items. The Department of Labor and Employment released P28 million to the provincial government of Masbate for livelihood assistance and Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa ating Disadvantaged Workers (TUPAD) beneficiaries.

Troops’ heroism recognized

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) are not only courageous on the battlefield but in everyday life, more than ready to extend help whenever the need arises, President Marcos said.

“You are there, always ready to help. Always responding promptly at any time,” he added.

The AFP has made strides in ensuring peace and stability in the country. This as the troops continue to engage in activities aimed at strengthening the force.

“Through joint and multinational exercises, such as Balikatan 40, ALON, Talisman Sabre, and other engagements across the Indo-Pacific, you continue to sharpen our national defense posture,” Marcos said.

The Philippines has joined maritime activities with Australia, Canada, the United States, and India to enhance naval cooperation and interoperability.

“These engagements serve as blueprints for readiness and stand as proof of our shared commitment to regional stability amid growing complexity,” Marcos noted.

2 October

P600-M to quake-hit Cebu

In the aftermath of the magnitude-6.9 earthquake that struck Cebu province on Tuesday, Marcos personally inspected the ruins to see firsthand the condition of the Cebuanos.

He pledged over P600 million in financial aid to help the province recover.

Cebu province received P50 million; Bogo City, which was most badly affected by the quake, got P20 million; the towns of San Remigio and Sogod each received the same amount; while Bantayan, Daanbantayan, Madridejos, Medellin, Santa Fe, Tabogon, and Tabuelan each got P10 million.

LGU-run hospitals received P5 million, while DoH-operated hospitals received P20 million.

Displaced families received P10,000 each.

Marcos assured the sick and injured they could receive treatment at government-run hospitals under the zero-balance billing.

First responders lauded

Recognizing their bravery and preparedness to help, Marcos praised the volunteers and first responders who acted immediately in Cebu, displaying the “bayanihan” spirit.

“Thank you very, very much. If it weren’t for your help; maybe we could say that some lives were saved because of your help,” he said.

3 October

Boosting milk production

Learning from Malaysia, the country aims to be self-sufficient in milk production as the President inaugurated a 5,700-square-meter state-of-the-art dairy processing facility in Pampanga.

With assistance from Malaysia’s leading dairy company, Farm Fresh Berhad, which invested P312.5 million in the new facility operated by Farm Fresh Milk Inc., the plant is expected to generate an annual output of 32 million liters of pasteurized milk and 2.4 million liters of yoghurt.

This would reduce reliance on imports and generate more jobs in the agricultural and manufacturing sectors.

Aetas get cash, carabaos, and farm equipment

In Pampanga, President Marcos visited the Aeta community in Barangay Planas, Porac, to extend his administration’s support for the agricultural development of the area.

Some 60 carabaos and 30 garetas (carabao-drawn carts) were distributed to the Aeta community, while 127 Aetas were reintegrated through the DSWD’s Pag-abot Program.

In his remarks, Marcos emphasized the government’s commitment to improving the quality of life for marginalized communities, especially indigenous farmers.

“This is not just a program. This is part of our expanded goals to provide convenience and profit to you,” he said in Filipino. Apart from farming support, some 1,200 residents of Barangays Planas and Camias received P10,000 each in cash aid.

Typhoon-affected OFWs given aid

In his last stop in the Culinary Capital of the Philippines, Marcos distributed financial assistance amounting to P30 million to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their families affected by the recent typhoons and monsoon rains.

The aid was provided under the government’s Agarang Kalinga at Saklolo sa mga OFWs na Nangangailangan (AKSYON) Fund, coursed through the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

The cash assistance was given to 3,000 beneficiaries from 17 municipalities, who will receive P5,000 from the AKSYON Fund, which covers not only financial aid but also legal, medical, and emergency support for OFWs and their dependents.

Marcos also announced that the Office of the President will provide an additional P5,000 cash assistance per eligible beneficiary, effectively doubling the aid for those affected.