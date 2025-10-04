Police brave floods for rescue, relief

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — As typhoon “Paolo” batters Central Luzon with relentless rain and storm surges, police officers from PRO3 (Police Regional Office 3) have been at the frontlines — rescuing, evacuating and reassuring communities hit hardest by the storm.

From Aurora to Zambales, low-lying areas have been swamped, forcing evacuations and disrupting daily life. But even as the rains poured on 3 October, PRO3 personnel remained undeterred.

“Our teams braved the floods and bad weather to make sure residents — especially children and the elderly — were safe,” said PBGEN Ponce Rogelio I. Peñones, Regional Director of PRO3. “Our men and women are trained and ready for this. We operate 24/7 in emergencies like this.”

Evacuations in Bataan

In Bataan, entire communities in Mariveles and Hermosa were evacuated as floodwaters surged. Provincial Director Marites Salvadora said police teams used rescue boats to ferry residents to safety and distribute food, water, and basic supplies at evacuation centers.

In Hermosa, PLT Jonathan Ombao reported that beyond rescue work, their team was also making sure neighborhoods stayed secure and peaceful.

“We’re keeping a strong presence in affected areas to prevent crime and help people feel safe,” Ombao said.

Keeping roads clear, communities connected

Despite the downpour, roads in Nueva Ecija remain passable, a critical lifeline that’s helping emergency services and relief operations continue smoothly.

Elsewhere in Olongapo and Zambales, police have been helping manage traffic flow in flood-hit areas to ensure mobility for both responders and residents.

All Eyes on Aurora

Meanwhile, in Aurora province — one of the areas hit hardest by typhoon “Paolo” — PRO3 personnel are working closely with local government units to monitor conditions and assess community needs in real time.

Committed to service, rain or shine

As the typhoon continues to affect parts of Central Luzon, PRO3 has pledged to maintain around-the-clock operations, provide real-time updates, and respond to any emerging crisis.

Their efforts are part of a broader directive from Acting PNP Chief PLT/Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr., who emphasized the importance of comprehensive risk management plans at all levels of the police force.

“We remain committed to our mission — serving and protecting, no matter the conditions,” Peñones said.