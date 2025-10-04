Pinoy stars shine at Fashion Weeks

In an Instagram post addressing her millions of followers, Pia reflected on the experience: “To walk alongside women from all over the world and carry the Philippines with me? That’s the real honor. The theme ‘Liberty, Equality, Sisterhood’ says it best. When we walk together, we walk stronger. Always proud to remind every Filipina: we are seen, we are celebrated, and yes… we are always worth it.”

Her message resonated widely, with fellow celebrities Megan Young, Gabbi Garcia, Isabelle Daza and Saab Magalona as among those who praised her on social media.

The appearance also capped a stylish week for Wurtzbach, who earlier attended Bottega Veneta’s show at Milan Fashion Week before heading to Paris. Since 2023, she has steadily built a reputation as a fashion influencer, attending high-profile events, collaborating with designers and making her mark in the world’s fashion capitals.

Also at Paris Fashion Week, Anne Curtis made a stylish return, bringing Filipino pride to the global style stage by gracing this year’s Paris Fashion Week with her signature charm and effortless elegance.

The actress-TV host gave her 21.1 million Instagram followers a peek into her Parisian week, sharing a candid moment of herself in a robe, sunglasses on, coffee and croissant in hand. “Starting my week in Paris! Bonjour! Mabuhay!” she captioned the post, which quickly racked up over 100,000 likes.

From cozy mornings to glamorous evenings, Anne seamlessly transitioned into the whirlwind of high fashion. She was spotted attending major events for Dior Beauty and Lanvin, where she joined an international guest list of celebrities, fashion insiders and style icons.

This marks Anne’s second appearance at Paris Fashion Week, following her debut in October 2023 — a milestone that cemented her presence in the fashion capital of the world. Her return only reinforces her place as one of the Philippines’ most recognizable global style ambassadors.

Over the years, Filipino representation at Fashion Weeks abroad has grown more visible. Apart from Pia and Anne, former beauty queen and actress Maggie Wilson posted about attending London Fashion Week while Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa posted about gracing the MaxMara and Sportmax runway shows of Milan Fashion Week.

In previous seasons, names like Heart Evangelista, Nadine Lustre and James Reid also made waves at the prestigious events.

For these celebrities, these Fashion Weeks are not just about fashion — it’s about celebrating culture, creativity and Filipino pride in some of the most coveted style destinations in the world.