PEZA, FTSC partner to boost global trade diplomacy

The Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) and the Foreign Trade Service Corps (FTSC) formalized a partnership on 2 October 2025, aimed at boosting the country’s trade diplomacy and strengthening investment promotion in global markets.

The agreement, sealed through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed by PEZA Director General Tereso O. Panga and FTSC Executive Director Benedict M. Uy, highlights the role of government institutions in preparing the next generation of trade officers while aligning with the Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) broader economic goals.

As both PEZA and FTSC are attached to the DTI, the partnership underscores a coordinated approach to advancing trade and investment promotion, with particular focus on strengthening the country’s presence in key overseas markets.

Central to the agreement is the implementation of the FTSC Cadetship Program, designed to train new Foreign Trade Service Officers (FTSOs). The program provides practical experience through on-the-job detailing, specialized training, mentorship from senior officers, and exposure to PEZA’s operations, ensuring that cadets develop the knowledge and institutional linkages necessary to advocate for Philippine trade and investment abroad.

“This collaboration will provide valuable learning opportunities for the development of new Foreign Trade Service Officers (FTSOs), as building strong linkages and fostering rapport with PEZA is vital to their future success in the field and in their role as advocates promoting trade and investments into the country,” the joint statement emphasized.

The partnership also reflects PEZA’s commitment to share its technical expertise, institutional knowledge, and operational experience to help strengthen trade diplomacy. In turn, FTSC will gain a pipeline of globally competitive officers equipped with skills to advance Philippine economic interests overseas.

By focusing on long-term capacity building, both agencies aim to cultivate trade professionals who can navigate shifting global markets, foster investor confidence, and help the Philippines maintain competitiveness as a business destination.

The agreement, witnessed by COS Napoleon Ferdinand L. Melendres and FTSO IV Rudolph Jay DT. Velasco, affirms PEZA and FTSC’s joint role in shaping future strategies for Philippine trade and investment.