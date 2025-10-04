PCSO’s P1.77B remittance praised

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) was recognized for its outstanding contribution to public service during the 2025 Government-Owned and Controlled Corporations (GOCCs) Day celebration held on 16 September at Malacañang Palace.

The recognition highlighted the agency’s vital role in nation-building, particularly through its substantial remittances and impactful programs that directly benefit the Filipino people.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., together with the Department of Finance, presented the award to PCSO officials during the ceremonial event.

This year, PCSO remitted a total of P1.77 billion to the National Treasury, contributing to the overall P116.84 billion in dividends turned over by 53 GOCCs. These funds support key national priorities such as economic development, healthcare, and social welfare.

In his keynote address, President Marcos underscored the crucial role of GOCCs in fostering growth and equity across the country.

“Through their contributions, we have built infrastructure, expanded services, and invested in communities — especially those long marginalized. Because of your determination and compassion, more Filipinos are being reached and served by our programs,” he said.

He also announced the approval of a salary increase and the introduction of tiered medical allowances for GOCC employees — a move aimed at recognizing their dedication and service.

For PCSO, this honor stands as both a milestone and a renewed call to deliver honest, efficient, and compassionate public service in line with the administration’s vision of a stronger Bagong Pilipinas.

Finance Secretary Ralph Recto echoed the President’s sentiments, emphasizing that GOCCs like PCSO are not just “government-owned,” but “people-owned.”

“Every service delivered, and every peso remitted is a direct investment in the welfare of the Filipino people,” Recto said.

The PCSO remains committed to its mission of service and charity, guided by its mantra: “PCSO, Hindi Umuurong sa Pagtulong” — a steadfast reminder that every effort, every service and every program is dedicated to uplifting the lives of Filipinos.