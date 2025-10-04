PCSO recognized for Outstanding Public Service at 2025 GOCCs’ Day

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) was honored for its outstanding public service during the 2025 Government-Owned and Controlled Corporations (GOCCs’) Day celebration at Malacañang on 16 September.

The recognition highlighted the agency’s role in nation-building through its remittances and programs that directly benefit Filipino families. This year, PCSO contributed P1.77 billion to the National Treasury, part of the total P116.84 billion dividend remitted by 53 GOCCs, with funds allocated to strengthen healthcare, boost the economy, and support social programs.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., joined by Finance Secretary Ralph Recto, presented the award to PCSO officials, noting that GOCCs have become instruments of growth, equity, and empowerment. “Through their contributions, we have built infrastructure, expanded services, invested in communities especially those that have long been marginalized. Because of your determination and compassion, more Filipinos are being reached and served by our programs,” Marcos said in his keynote address.

The President also announced a salary increase for GOCC employees and the provision of tiered medical allowances to recognize their dedication to public service. Recto emphasized that GOCCs like PCSO are not merely government-owned but “people-owned,” stressing that every peso remitted and service delivered is an investment in the welfare of Filipinos.

For PCSO, the recognition serves as both an achievement and a challenge to further enhance honest, efficient, and compassionate public service. The agency continues to uphold its guiding principle: “PCSO, Hindi Umuurong sa Pagtulong,” reflecting its unwavering commitment to helping the Filipino people.