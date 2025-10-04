P200B livestock law signed to boost food security, investment

The Philippines' livestock, poultry and dairy industries are set to receive a P200-billion investment boost over the next decade under a new law signed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the Department of Agriculture announced Friday.

Republic Act 12308, or the Animal Industry Development and Competitiveness Act (AIDCA), aims to modernize the sector and strengthen its global competitiveness.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. called the law a milestone for the country’s food security goals.

“It is fitting that this long-awaited law to develop the livestock, dairy, and poultry sectors will take effect around the time we celebrate World Food Day on October 16,” Tiu Laurel said. “The future development of these sectors will not only enhance food security, but also attract new investments, improve farmer incomes, and generate more jobs.”

Under AIDCA, the Bureau of Animal Industry will be elevated to a line agency within the DA. The Philippine Carabao Center and National Dairy Authority will also receive expanded mandates, including vaccine and biotechnology development—seen as critical in fighting animal diseases such as African Swine Fever, Newcastle Disease, and Avian Influenza.

Central to the law is the creation of the Animal Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (AnCEF), with P20 billion annually sourced from tariffs on livestock, poultry and dairy imports.

Of the fund, 26 percent is allocated to repopulation and herd buildup: 70 percent for hogs, 20 percent for poultry, and 5 percent each for native and other animals.

Other allocations include:

P1.2 billion for animal health promotion

P1.8 billion for recovery from biosecurity threats

P7 billion for modernizing postharvest facilities, including slaughterhouses and cold storage

The law also includes funding for feed development and access to affordable credit.

“This law is more than a funding mechanism—it is a bold commitment to the people who feed our country,” Tiu Laurel said. “It marks a turning point for Philippine agriculture—one that empowers farmers, protects consumers, and prepares our food systems for the future.”

Officials said AIDCA is expected to unlock new investments in agribusiness, strengthen local producers, and support long-term food security.