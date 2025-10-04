Nearly 3K families evacuated in Aurora due to 'Paolo'

Some 2,837 families, or 7,825 individuals, have evacuated their homes in Aurora province, according to the latest report by the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) late Friday.

In addition, 983 families, or 2,949 individuals, remained in their homes despite being affected by heavy rains brought by Typhoon Paolo. No casualties have been reported as of press time.

Flooded areas include the Baler-Casiguran Road in Barangay Simbahan, Dinalungan (with water levels reaching 1.5 feet); Gloria Street and Baclaran in Baler (1 foot); and Sitio Tabing Ilog along the Baler-Cabitukulan Road (0.5 foot). All roads remain passable to all types of vehicles.

Meanwhile, a power outage occurred from 7:20 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. in central and southern Aurora. The DICADI area continues to experience power interruptions.

Personnel from the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office, Provincial Health Office, uniformed services, and the Red Cross Aurora chapter remain on standby to assist affected residents. Around ₱1.22 million worth of food and medicine is prepositioned for distribution. Heavy equipment is also on standby in case of road obstructions.