MTRCB, Netflix partner to promote responsible viewing

The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB), under the leadership of Chairperson Diorella “Lala” Sotto-Antonio, recently held a meaningful event in partnership with Netflix to highlight the importance of responsible content consumption in the digital age.

On Facebook, Sotto-Antonio described the gathering as a “fulfilling event with Netflix,” extending her gratitude to the streaming platform’s Public Policy Director for Southeast Asia, Ruben Hattari, and Policy Manager Zizi Ezlina, for spearheading the initiative and creating a space for collaborative dialogue.

The event brought together key figures in child protection and media literacy, including NCCT Chairman Dr. Luis Gatmaitan, Safe Schools Philippines Chairperson Dr. Arlene Escalante, and Ace Diloy of Stairway Foundation, who all contributed valuable insights to the discussion.

Sotto-Antonio also commended her board members for their active involvement: Atty. Gaby Concepcion, who served as Lady of Ceremony; BM Jan Marini Alano, who moderated the panel with warmth and energy; and BM Keats Musngi, head of the Responsableng Panonood committee, along with the dedicated team that worked closely with Netflix to make the event possible.

With parents, educators, and industry stakeholders in attendance, the initiative reaffirmed MTRCB’s advocacy for digital parenting and responsible media consumption. “Together, we empower Filipino families in practicing responsible content consumption and embracing digital parenting in today’s digital age,” Sotto-Antonio emphasized.

The event, anchored on the campaign “Responsableng Panonood sa Bagong Pilipinas,” reflects the board’s continuing commitment to guide Filipino audiences in navigating the evolving digital landscape while upholding cultural and family values.