Legendary Ljubljana

Wandering further, we reached Mestni Trg, the Town Square. There stood the Robba Fountain — or more accurately, a replica of the obelisk-like piece, since the original was moved indoors to the National Gallery in 2006 to save it from weathering. The Baroque masterpiece by Francesco Robba depicted three male figures pouring water from jugs, which symbolized the rivers Ljubljanica, Sava and Krka, as well as the three regions of historic Carniola. Surrounding the Town Hall, cobblestones set in varied patterns crunched underfoot, which transported us to centuries past.

Closer than nearby, the Central Market buzzed with life. Out in the open stalls, chatty vendors displayed bouquets of fresh blooms, crowns of dried flowers, jars of honey, wheels of cheeses, varieties of nuts, and various seasonal produce. The air shifted between floral and earthy. The ladies of our group gravitated towards inviting shops of handcrafted porcelain and artisanal chocolates — the type to bring about over-debated purchases to add to already heavier luggage, but gladly to lighter hearts.

Not far away, the slow and serene Ljubljanica called our attention again, this time animated by riverboats, which glided silently under its bridges.

Though not everything to see in Ljubljana lay above eye level. With cones of gelato in hand, we glanced down to a surprise. Some streets were inlaid with patriotic quotes in gold lettering. Perhaps this is Ljubljana’s way of integrating literature to their daily lives.

As our feet grew weary, the city offered an unusual kindness: small forever-on-the-move compact electric vans, mainly for seniors, persons with disabilities, and others who need assistance, all complimentary. Whisper to the coach captain your desired destination, and he’ll take you there!

Evening called for a proper Slovenian dinner, and Šestica Restaurant more than delivered. Established in 1716, it is Ljubljana’s longest-running gostilna, a traditional tavern which caters hearty local fare.

Waiters in eye-catching national attires served us platters of Slovenian cold cuts, their very own cheeses, stews, steaks, along with domestic wines. We imagined their wooden interiors held centuries of narratives, yet the atmosphere was welcoming and warm. The very name, Šestica, or “number six,” hinted at continuity, having survived centuries-long regimes, sweeping empires, and devastating wars.

Finally, as darkness settled, our eyes were drawn upward to the Ljubljana Castle — perched atop a wooded hill, glowing with soft night lighting. From where we stood, the towers gleamed like guardian fortresses, a fairy-tale crown to the city. It was simply the perfect ending to an active day spent on foot.

Ljubljana is an enticing city which invited us to wander — across bridges, into markets, onto cobblestones that spelled out poetry, and along a storied river where dragons rested and boats drifted. It was small enough to see in a day, but rich enough to linger for weeks on end. And as we are certain on future return trips, there will assuredly be more secrets to unearth.