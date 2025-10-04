La-lo-love is sweeter the second time around

Evia Lifestyle Center in Daang Hari, Las Piñas, has once again become the south’s go-to destination for food lovers with the return of La Lola Churrería. The beloved home-grown brand, famous for its crisp, golden Spanish-style churros, is bringing back its signature crunch, playful spirit and sweet indulgence this October.

After a long hiatus, La Lola Churrería has returned to reclaim its spot in the hearts (and taste buds) of dessert lovers, for those who grew up chasing its signature crunch and sweet indulgence, the comeback feels like revisiting a childhood favorite, but now with a fresh twist.

Evia Lifestyle Center has long been the best place for dining, shopping and lifestyle experiences. La Lola’s return adds another reason to spend an afternoon or evening wandering in its vibrant spaces. Walking past the mall’s lively corridors, the scent of freshly fried churros draws visitors to the colorful stall, promising the playful indulgence that has made La Lola a cult favorite.