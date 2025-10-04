La-lo-love is sweeter the second time around

Evia Lifestyle Center in Daang Hari, Las Piñas, has once again become the south’s go-to destination for food lovers with the return of La Lola Churrería. The beloved home-grown brand, famous for its crisp, golden Spanish-style churros, is bringing back its signature crunch, playful spirit and sweet indulgence this October.
After a long hiatus, La Lola Churrería has returned to reclaim its spot in the hearts (and taste buds) of dessert lovers, for those who grew up chasing its signature crunch and sweet indulgence, the comeback feels like revisiting a childhood favorite, but now with a fresh twist.
Evia Lifestyle Center has long been the best place for dining, shopping and lifestyle experiences. La Lola’s return adds another reason to spend an afternoon or evening wandering in its vibrant spaces. Walking past the mall’s lively corridors, the scent of freshly fried churros draws visitors to the colorful stall, promising the playful indulgence that has made La Lola a cult favorite.
The menu has been refreshed for all ages, from kids discovering churros for the first time to grown-ups who never outgrew them. Churros come in every size, from the 30cm Regular Churros and 40cm Long sticks to the bite-sized La Lola Bites and the iconic Mini Churro Cone, perfect for snacking on the go. Fans can dip into nine indulgent sauces, both sweet and savory, or explore new pairings with creamy soft-serve ice cream, coffee, and non-coffee drinks. For a fun twist, the Churro Dog adds a playful spin on the classic corndog, combining crunchy, warm churros with a hint of savory delight.
“La Lola has always been about more than just churros — it’s about fun, indulgence, and creating joyful little moments,” shares The Bistro Group, which now proudly carries La Lola as part of its portfolio of restaurant concepts. “We’re excited to bring this comeback to life and reintroduce a brand that so many Filipinos have loved and missed.”
More than just a dessert stop, La Lola fits perfectly into Evia’s culinary landscape, where Bistro Group’s dining and casual indulgence coexist with the mall’s open, sunlit spaces. Families can enjoy a weekend treat, friends can gather for a sweet break between errands, and couples can share a nostalgic moment over a chocolate-filled churro. The return of La Lola reminds visitors why Evia has earned its reputation as the south’s lifestyle hub, where beloved flavors and contemporary dining experiences meet.
With its playful menu, signature crunch and a location that captures the lively yet laid-back charm of Villar City, La Lola is back to prove that some cravings never fade, they only come back sweeter.