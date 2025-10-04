Kirk Bondad reflects on Mister International journey

Fresh from his victory as Mister International 2025, Kirk Bondad took to Facebook to share a heartfelt reflection on the defining moment that helped set him apart on the global stage.

Bondad revealed that while the livestream may not have captured the full intensity of his performance, what truly mattered was the connection he established with both the judges and the live audience. One of the highlights of his presentation was the subtle yet powerful reveal of the Thai flag—a gesture he described as “a small homage to the host country, a way of saying thank you through presence rather than words.”

He explained that in male pageantry, where the format is often more restrained compared to female competitions, creating a standout moment requires intentionality and attention to detail. “After judging so many pageants myself, I know how easy it is for performances to blur together as the night goes on. I wanted to create a moment that would be remembered,” Bondad shared.

Central to this vision was his collaboration with renowned Filipino designer Francis Libiran. Bondad credited Libiran and his team for bringing his concept to life: “They took my vision, elevated it, and turned it into something unforgettable. Francis, your sharpness, your kindness, and your constant innovation inspire me. None of this would’ve been possible without you.”

In his post, Bondad also offered advice for aspiring candidates: to take an active role in their journey by drafting their own designs and working closely with trusted creatives. “Be specific,” he urged. “When your moment finally comes, you’ll want to step out there feeling 110% confident in both yourself and the vision you helped create.”

Bondad’s reflection underscores not only his triumph on the international stage but also his philosophy on pageantry: that authenticity, collaboration, and respect can transform a performance into a lasting impression.