Hero dog saves family during Cebu quake

“Man’s best friend” is an understatement when describing Luke, an aspin who lives with his family in Daanbantayan.

Before the 6.9 magnitude earthquake that devastated much of Cebu, Luke displayed unusual behavior, alerting his family by barking incessantly.

According to Luke’s owner, the dog’s unease and persistent barking ultimately saved him and his eight-year-old child from being crushed by their collapsing home.

The family has since received medical attention, while Luke is under intensive care at a veterinary clinic. Veterinarians reported that the dog suffered crushed paws and internal injuries, raising concerns that he may not regain full mobility.

Luke’s heroic actions have touched the local community, highlighting the extraordinary bond between humans and their loyal pets.