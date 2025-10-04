Globe G Fair 2025 empowers Filipino SMEs with digital tools, networks

Globe Business showcased its commitment to nurturing Filipino entrepreneurship with the staging of G Fair 2025, a two-day event that combined commerce, learning, and digital empowerment at the BGC Amphitheater on 19 to 20 September.

Now in its third year, the fair drew thousands of attendees and featured 30 local brands ranging from artisanal bags and footwear to food and lifestyle products. The event, part of Globe’s 10th year of 917 GDay celebrations, went beyond serving as a pop-up marketplace by offering resources to help small and medium enterprises (SMEs) scale their businesses.

“This year’s G Fair was built on the momentum of past years by creating an ecosystem that empowers entrepreneurs with tools, knowledge, and networks to thrive,” said KD Dizon, Head of Globe Business. “It’s a space to celebrate homegrown talent while equipping them to succeed in the digital economy.”

A dedicated SME Consultation Booth and a series of talks and learning sessions highlighted the fair’s push for digital transformation and sustainable growth. Partners from the Department of Trade and Industry, Go Negosyo, GCash, Lazada, and TikTok joined the discussions, sharing insights on how SMEs can expand through fintech, e-commerce, and social media platforms.

The G Fair Business Hub also served as a venue for direct consultations between entrepreneurs and industry experts, offering guidance on balancing heritage with innovation and turning creative ventures into sustainable livelihoods.

The fair further celebrated SME achievements with the G Fair Awards, which recognized businesses for breakthrough innovations and sustainability initiatives. Musical performances by rising artists FINIX and SYNC, along with raffle prizes from Philippine Airlines, GCash, and Lazada, added to the lively atmosphere.

According to Globe Business, the success of G Fair 2025 cements its role as a catalyst for Filipino entrepreneurs, combining a showcase of creativity and craftsmanship with access to critical digital tools and networks.