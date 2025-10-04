Funding support for expanded Bahay Pag-asa facilities sought

The government is urged to allocate funds for the expansion of Bahay Pag-Asa facilities, which provide short-term residential care and rehabilitation for children in conflict with the law (CICL) aged 15 to 18.

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, who chairs the Senate Committee on Finance, on Saturday lamented the growing demand for child rehabilitation services in the country.

“Kung hindi natin susuportahan ang Bahay Pag-Asa (If we do not support Bahay Pag-Asa), the clamor to amend the law and lower the minimum age of criminal liability will definitely be louder. Yet, we don’t have a budget for Bahay Pag-Asa in 2026,” he warned.

He noted that the absence of funding for Bahay Pag-Asa in the proposed 2026 national budget could reignite calls to lower the minimum age of criminal liability.

Under Republic Act No. 9344, or the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act of 2006, local government units (LGUs) are mandated to establish Bahay Pag-Asa facilities.

However, according to Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian, compliance among LGUs remains inconsistent.

The DSWD is seeking an additional P700 million in the 2026 budget to support the construction of separate rehabilitation centers for boys and girls; facilities for former child combatants; and at least five shovel-ready Bahay Pag-Asa projects across various regions.

Aside from seeking national government support, Senator Gatchalian proposed a counterpart funding scheme, where costs for constructing and maintaining Bahay Pag-Asa centers would be jointly shouldered by the national government and LGUs.

He emphasized that investing in these facilities is crucial not only for the rehabilitation of CICLs but also for upholding the integrity of the country’s juvenile justice system.

“We must provide children in conflict with the law a genuine chance to reform, and that starts with giving them safe, supportive spaces for rehabilitation,” he said.

As of now, several regions remain underserved, with many existing Bahay Pag-Asa facilities lacking proper staffing, equipment, and rehabilitation programs.