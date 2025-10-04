Frasco assures Cebu tourism continues after 6.9-magnitude quake

Department of Tourism (DOT) Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco assured visitors that Cebu province and its independent cities — Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu, and Mandaue — remain open and accessible to tourists despite the recent earthquake.

Frasco said public areas, commercial zones, accommodations, and unaffected tourism sites have been declared safe for public enjoyment. She added that Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) and major ports, especially in Cebu City, continue to operate normally without disruptions.

“We wish to clarify that here in the northern part of Cebu, relief efforts continue and many tourist sites remain closed. However, other parts of Cebu remain open to tourism. These include Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Mactan, and other areas in the south of the province,” Frasco told reporters.

She also urged travelers to stay updated and coordinate with tour operators. “We advise tourists to coordinate with their tour operators and travel agencies and be aware of travel advise from government and reliable sources of information. Again, tuloy po ang turismo dito sa Cebu,” the tourism chief said.

In its latest advisory, the DOT said that while Cebu province remains under a state of calamity following the 30 September magnitude 6.9 earthquake, tourists may continue to visit the central and southern parts of the island. Visitors were advised to expect possible road closures, limited services, and scheduled inspections in some areas.

Tourist attractions currently open include canyoneering in Badian and island-hopping in Moalboal. Cultural and heritage landmarks such as the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño in Cebu City and the Lapu-Lapu Shrine in Lapu-Lapu City are also accessible to the public.

Following the earthquake, Frasco immediately flew to Cebu on 1 October and joined President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. the next day for an inspection and briefing in Bogo City. On 4 October, she also visited the hard-hit towns of Medellin and San Remigio, where she personally donated P3,000 each to 50 affected tourism workers.