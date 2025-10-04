Ex-soldier tagged in rent-tangay scam

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) reported the recovery of two stolen vehicles linked to a “rent tangay” car-for-rent scam involving a former soldier, following a series of operations in La Union and Pangasinan.

District Anti-Carnapping Unit (DACU) chief Lt. Col. Hector Ortencio said the case stemmed from a complaint by a vehicle owner who entrusted his Mitsubishi Xpander and Mitsubishi Mirage to Cpl. Lester de Leon (resigned, Philippine Army) for rental. De Leon failed to return the vehicles and could no longer be contacted.

Operatives recovered the red Mitsubishi Xpander in Balaoan, La Union. The possessor said De Leon pawned it for P200,000 in June 2025 and failed to redeem it.

Later that night, officers recovered the red Mitsubishi Mirage in Sison, Pangasinan. The possessor admitted it had been pawned by De Leon for P100,000 in February 2025.

Both surrendered the vehicles upon learning they were reported stolen.

The cars are now under QCPD custody for examination and verification. A case for estafa under Article 315 (2)(b) of the Revised Penal Code has been filed against De Leon.

Meanwhile, the Quezon City police arrested two suspects within 12 hours after a carnapping with homicide incident in Barangay Loyola Heights.

Operatives from the Fairview Police Station 5 arrested a suspect known as “Mark Anthony,” 27, caught dismantling a motorcycle. He was identified as the alleged driver of the gunman.

Information from his interrogation led to a follow-up operation at 10 p.m. that same day in Barangay Sauyo, where police arrested another suspect, “Reggie,” 49, believed to be the owner of a house used as a drop-off point for stolen motorcycles.

Police seized firearms, ammunition, two motorcycles, and motorcycle parts. Both suspects had prior criminal records. Charges for carnapping with homicide were filed before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.