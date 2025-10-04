Eco-rehab: El Nido sets bar

Famous for its stunning limestone cliffs and crystal-clear waters, El Nido is now being recognized for something deeper: its commitment to environmental rehabilitation.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) recently praised the municipality for staying firmly on track with its environmental programs, in line with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR)’s goals and recommendations. El Nido is one of five tourist destinations tagged as Green Economy Models (GEMs), an initiative promoting sustainability in the country’s busiest tourism hubs.

According to the latest progress report, El Nido has made major strides in key areas such as waste management and wastewater treatment. A P15 million sanitary landfill is under construction in Barangay New Ibajay. Meanwhile, the local government has cracked down on improper waste disposal, issuing over 560 notices of violation to erring establishments. To improve wastewater handling, nine communal septic tanks and five out of six planned Anaerobic Baffled Reactor (ABR) tanks have been built. Supporting these infrastructure efforts, Ordinance No. 15, series of 2024, was passed to regulate waste discharge from marine vessels. Out of 894 commercial establishments in the area, 444 are now connected to the town’s sewage treatment plant, with 91 more in progress and 359 still needing to comply.

Water infrastructure has also been a top priority. The town is developing a modular water treatment plant capable of producing 3 million liters daily, while upgrades to the Bulalacao Water Treatment Plant and the near completion of the Nasigdan Pumping Station are ongoing. To protect marine ecosystems, Executive Order 23-056 was issued to ban food preparation during island tours — a policy that has already led to 97 violation notices. Ordinances now also mandate regular water quality testing.

To ensure accountability, the El Nido Rehabilitation Closure Team was created under Executive Order 24-015. So far, it has endorsed 16 non-compliant businesses for closure and removed 28 illegal residential structures encroaching on protected zones. An Island Sanitation Plan is also set to be finalized by November 2025.

El Nido is also working with the DENR’s Ecosystems Research and Development Bureau to complete a new Tourism Carrying Capacity Study, with early findings released in July. The study aims to guide future development by ensuring tourism doesn’t come at the cost of the environment.

The DILG said El Nido’s efforts exemplify how local governments can lead climate-aware, inclusive development. In a country where balancing growth and conservation remains a challenge, El Nido is proving it’s possible — with strong leadership, smart planning, and community support.