Eala loses steam vs Japanese foe in Wuhan Open qualifiers

Alex Eala makes an early exit in the Wuhan Open after losing to Moyuka Uchijima of Japan, 4-6, 6-3, 2-6, in the first qualifying round at the Optics Valley International Tennis Centre in China Saturday evening (Manila time).

The 20-year-old Eala, ranked No. 58 in the Women's Tennis Association fought valiantly but fell to the No. 92 Japanese netter after two hours and 11 minutes.

Since entering the Top 100 of the WTA rankings, this is the first time the Rafael Nadal Academy graduate was elimnated in the qualifying round.

It is also Eala's third WTA tournament in China, competing in the Jingshan Temnis Open last Septeber and the Suzhou Open this week.