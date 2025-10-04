DOE rolls out solar power for Balabac

The Department of Energy (DOE) has deployed a Mobile Energy System (MES) to Balabac Island, Palawan — an initiative that is expected to boost energy security, economic activity, and local investment in one of the country’s most remote and strategically significant areas.

Delivered on October 3 through the National Power Corporation (NPC) and with support from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), the project is part of the U.S.-funded Energy Secure Philippines Activity, designed to bring clean, reliable, and flexible power to off-grid communities.

Housed in a 20-foot trailer, the system features 9.18 kWp solar panels, a 60 kVA hybrid inverter, and 102.4 kWh battery storage, offering immediate off-grid power to schools, hospitals, and small businesses. By reducing reliance on costly diesel generators, the MES will lower operating costs, cut emissions, and provide a more stable energy supply for local enterprises.

“This project highlights the power of strategic cooperation and shared commitment between our nations,” said Energy Secretary Sharon Garin. “Under the leadership of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, we are not only providing electricity, we are enabling opportunity, security, and resilience for the people of Balabac Island.”

Balabac, located at the southern tip of Palawan, is a key maritime area where improved electrification is seen to strengthen both defense posture and local economic potential. The DOE confirmed that the first units will power Balabac Central School and nearby communities, with expansion plans already being mapped out.

NPC President Koko Nograles underscored the business implications for energy-dependent sectors, particularly fishing and small-scale enterprises: “Energy access is the cornerstone of inclusive growth and resilience. This project demonstrates how technology and partnership can directly uplift communities, especially those that have long remained in the margins.”

The mobile nature of the MES allows for redeployment during natural disasters, ensuring uninterrupted electricity for businesses and critical services. For investors and stakeholders, the deployment signals new opportunities in renewable energy development, off-grid electrification, and public-private collaboration to address infrastructure gaps in underserved regions.

The Balabac project follows successful MES deployments in Cagayan province, where units have supported disaster response in Lal-lo and Santa Ana.