DILG praises El Nido for progress on Environmental rehabilitation program

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has lauded the Municipality of El Nido for staying on track with its environmental rehabilitation program, in line with recommendations from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

Citing the latest status report from the El Nido local government unit (LGU), the DILG highlighted the municipality’s proactive measures in water quality management, waste disposal enforcement, and other initiatives aimed at protecting ecological assets and public health. El Nido is one of five major tourist island destinations designated as green economy models (GEMs), where coordinated environmental action is promoted.

Among El Nido’s key achievements is the development of a Sanitary Landfill (SLF) in Barangay New Ibajay with an initial P15 million allocation. The LGU has also issued more than 560 Notices of Violation for improper waste disposal. On wastewater management, nine communal septic tanks have been constructed to support 148 toilets, 143 floor drains, and 142 lavatories, complemented by five out of six targeted Anaerobic Baffled Reactor (ABR) tanks near esteros. Ordinance No. 15, s. 2024, was enacted to regulate marine vessel waste disposal.

As of the latest count, 444 of the 894 commercial establishments are connected to the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), with 91 pending and 359 yet to comply. The LGU is also investing heavily in water infrastructure, including a modular Water Treatment Plant with a three million-liter daily capacity, upgrades to the Bulalacao Water Treatment Plant, and near completion of the Nasigdan Pumping Station. Ordinances requiring regular water quality testing are in effect, and Executive Order 23-056, which bans food preparation during island activities, has led to 97 Notices of Violation.

To ensure compliance, the LGU created the El Nido Rehabilitation Closure Team through Executive Order 24-015. The team has endorsed 16 non-compliant establishments for closure and facilitated the removal of 28 illegal residential structures encroaching on environmental easements. An Island Sanitation Plan is scheduled for finalization by November 2025.

The DILG also cited El Nido’s partnership with the DENR’s Ecosystems Research and Development Bureau in conducting a Tourism Carrying Capacity Study. Initial findings released in July 2025 will guide long-term planning to balance development with environmental protection.

The DILG emphasized that El Nido’s efforts reflect the Marcos administration’s call for local governments to lead in clean-up, rehabilitation, and conservation initiatives as part of inclusive and climate-aware development. The department will continue supporting and monitoring local governments in enforcing environmental laws, investing in infrastructure, and strengthening institutional mechanisms for sustainable outcomes.