DHSUD suspends amortization, backs Cebu quake recovery

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) has rolled out immediate relief measures and pledged long-term support for communities in Cebu affected by last week’s 6.8-magnitude earthquake, aligning disaster response with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to integrate government and private sector efforts.

DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling said the agency is coordinating closely with other national government agencies, local authorities, and non-government organizations (NGOs) to address the urgent shelter and housing needs of quake-hit families.

"Alinsunod po ito sa direktiba ni Pangulong Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. para sa pagsasanib-pwersa ng mga ahensya ng gobyerno at pribadong sektor sa pagtulong sa pagbangon ng ating mga kababayang nabiktima ng lindol sa Cebu," Aliling said.

Beyond on-the-ground assessments and inspections in affected areas like Bogo City, the agency is also implementing a financial reprieve for victims. Aliling ordered DHSUD’s key shelter agencies to suspend housing amortization payments for families impacted not only by the Cebu earthquake but also by recent typhoons "Nando" and "Opong" in Bicol.

"Bilang paunang tulong ay sinuspinde na namin ang housing amortization sa mga members na naapektuhan ng mga bagyo at lindol sa Bicol at Cebu," Aliling noted.

Top DHSUD officials, including Undersecretaries Ed Robles and Ramon Quintin Allado and Assistant Secretary Hernando Caraig Jr., joined interagency meetings in Bogo City alongside Philippine Red Cross Chairman Richard Gordon and representatives from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs). The discussions centered on mobilizing government and private sector resources to deliver relief and plan for temporary housing solutions.

DHSUD teams inspected residential areas built along fault lines and identified sites for a “tent city” to serve as temporary shelter for displaced residents. Officials said these measures are part of a broader strategy to restore housing security and minimize economic disruption in Cebu’s affected communities.

"Alinsunod sa utos ni Pangulo, handa ang DHSUD at aming mga attached agencies upang umagapay sa mga biktima ng kalamidad patungo sa kanilang pagbangon," Aliling added.

With housing at the center of the rehabilitation strategy, the DHSUD emphasized that suspending amortization payments and prioritizing temporary shelter projects will not only provide immediate relief but also help families preserve financial stability as they rebuild.

The initiatives highlight the economic dimension of disaster recovery, underscoring housing as both a social and financial anchor in helping affected communities bounce back.