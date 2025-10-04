DHSUD pushes P200B housing drive under 4PH

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) marked this year’s National Shelter Month by highlighting milestones that reinforce the housing sector’s role as a driver of economic activity and investment opportunities under the government’s flagship Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program.

With the theme “Build Homes, Build Happiness,” DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling underscored the wider economic and social impact of the Marcos administration’s housing push, noting how every completed project not only provides decent shelter but also generates jobs, stimulates demand for construction materials, and encourages private sector partnerships.

"Homes are what we commit to deliver — mga tahanang ligtas, disente, at abot-kaya. Happiness — ito po ang mas malalim na rason — because every home brings dignity, security, and hope to Filipino families," Aliling said.

He added that housing investments play a central role in community development and long-term growth. “Malinaw ang ating direksyon -- walang Pilipinong maiiwan. Guided by the vision of our President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., we are not only building houses—we are creating communities, restoring dignity, and opening doors of opportunity,” he said.

Among the key developments showcased this month was the awarding of condominium units at Abuab Towers in San Mateo, Rizal, a project under Expanded 4PH that will be turned over progressively with Pag-IBIG Fund and the local government. Beneficiaries include graduates of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), a move seen as combining housing assistance with social mobility.

Aliling also announced a pilot rental housing project in partnership with the University of the Philippines, starting with three buildings in Diliman designed to accommodate about 300 informal settler families. “Ito ang pilot rental project sa ilalim ng Expanded 4PH. Makikinabang dito ang constituents ng UP, partikular sa mga ISFs. Umpisa pa lamang ito, mas marami pang rental housing projects ang ating isusulong alinsunod sa utos ni Pangulong Marcos Jr. para sa pagsusulong nang buhay na mas may dignidad,” he said.

Other milestones include three Presidential Proclamations that will finally allow long-time residents to secure Certificates of Entitlement, and upcoming unit distributions under the National Housing Authority (NHA) and the Social Housing Finance Corporation’s Enhanced Community Mortgage Program (ECMP).

For investors and developers, DHSUD pointed to its Zero Backlog Program, which aims to speed up regulatory approvals and reduce delays, supporting a healthier housing pipeline for the private sector.

“This celebration is more than looking back at what we've achieved in the housing sector. It is a reminder of what we can do together and of what lies ahead — homes to be built, lives to be uplifted, and dreams to be realized,” Aliling said.

DHSUD emphasized that collaborations with stakeholders — particularly banks, developers, and LGUs — remain critical in scaling up 4PH projects nationwide. The agency views housing not just as social infrastructure but as a key pillar of economic resilience under the Bagong Pilipinas banner.