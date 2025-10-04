Decades-long rido settled

PANGLIMA ESTINO, Sulu — What took over four decades to heal has finally come to a peaceful close. The long-running family feud between two clans from Panglima Estino and Kalingalan Caluang towns in Sulu was officially settled last Saturday at the Panglima Estino Municipal Hall.

Vice Governor Abdusakur Tan shared that the provincial government stepped in to mediate this 42-year-old rido — a traditional family feud — between the Ibni Allang family of Barangay Lubuk-Lubuk, Panglima Estino, and the Titoh Munoh family of Barangay Kambing, Kalingalan Caluang.

The two families signed a peace covenant, promising to put an end to the decades of hostility and never clash again. This historic moment was hailed by Mayor Benshar Estino of Panglima Estino as a major step forward for unity and peace in the community.

Brigadier General Alaric Avelino delos Santos, Commander of the 1102nd Infantry (Ganarul) Brigade, recounted that the feud began back in 1983 after a violent incident involving both families. What made matters worse was that a young Titoh Munoh, only 15 at the time and directly involved, was left out of the original settlement — fueling decades of resentment.

“This settlement proves that reconciliation is always possible, no matter how long conflicts last,” said Delos Santos. “We are building a stronger and more peaceful Panglima Estino by finally putting this feud to rest.”

He also emphasized the Philippine Army’s strong support for community-led peace efforts. “Resolving this conflict is a win not just for the families involved, but for the whole province. True security happens when communities choose dialogue over violence,” Delos Santos added.

The reconciliation ceremony was attended by local officials and military leaders, including Vice Mayor Morsid M. Estino, Municipal Councilor Moh Reza M. Estino, Col. Alex H. Gagula of the 1102nd Brigade, and others who have long supported peace initiatives in the area.

With warm handshakes and heartfelt expressions of goodwill, both families marked the end of one of Sulu’s longest-running disputes — setting an inspiring example for peacebuilding in the region.