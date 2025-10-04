Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: A simple message will make your heart flutter. Do not dismiss it right away; it might be the beginning.
Health: Eat bananas or oats in the morning for mood stability.
Career: Someone admires your dedication, just stay consistent.
Wealth: You may sell an item you once underestimated.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 3
Advice: Place a blue crystal in your working area to strengthen the flow of luck in livelihood.
OX
Love: If there is a misunderstanding, it is better to talk about it than make it worse.
Health: Avoid too much salt, as it is also good for emotional balance.
Career: A simple idea may bring you a new opportunity.
Wealth: A good day to invest in business-related tools.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: White
Number: 5
Advice: Place a white pouch under the table to clear money blocks and increase focus.
TIGER
Love: Sometimes, the person you are not answering is the one you actually want to talk to; admit it to yourself.
Health: Do morning stretching and avoid sitting too long.
Career: You need to review a planned project.
Wealth: Do not let payment collections be delayed; follow up professionally.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 2
Advice: Place a yellow notebook beside your wallet so that income flows in faster.
RABBIT
Love: If you have the chance to meet today, say yes. There might be closure or a new beginning.
Health: Eat home-cooked meals for a lighter stomach.
Career: You may be invited to an event or group beneficial to your career.
Wealth: A good day to make a mini-inventory of your finances.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Red
Number: 4
Advice: Place a red ribbon on the window to protect income and keep active energy in business.
DRAGON
Love: Do not delay saying sorry if you hurt them; the relationship matters more than pride.
Health: Take a warm bath at night for better sleep.
Career: A boss or superior will be more open to your suggestions.
Wealth: A good day to buy a small lucky charm for yourself.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 6
Advice: Place a green pouch inside your bag to activate mobile luck, fortune wherever you go.
SNAKE
Love: A spark between you will be rekindled; let it grow at the right time.
Health: Change your bedsheet and fix your sleeping area for a calmer mind.
Career: Feedback will arrive, accept it with an open mind.
Wealth: A new source of income may be tried, starting with small steps.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 9
Advice: Place a gold coin bowl on the altar to start the momentum of October prosperity.
HORSE
Love: You are listening to someone else’s story, but what matters more is your own story.
Health: A good day for a light workout or yoga.
Career: Help will arrive from a colleague, be grateful.
Wealth: An unexpected sale or payment will come.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 1
Advice: Place a yellow pouch in your business folder to stimulate business-related deals.
GOAT
Love: It is better to be honest than pretend to be happy.
Health: Eat leafy vegetables like pechay, spinach, or kangkong.
Career: You may be assigned to a new project, accept it with an open mind.
Wealth: Save a small amount for your future self.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 7
Advice: Place a blue charm under the cash box to stay cool-headed in handling money.
MONKEY
Love: A subtle reminder from the past may come through a dream
or a song.
Health: Eat fruits during snack time, tasty and healthy.
Career: You may be given an extra task, and you can handle it without complaints.
Wealth: A good day to sell pre-loved items.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: White
Number: 8
Advice: Place a white pouch beside your cellphone so luck enters through communication and digital orders.
ROOSTER
Love: The person who is not reaching out may just be figuring things out; do not judge yet.
Health: Rest if you are too tired; your body also needs to be listened to.
Career: You may be invited to a team project that will elevate you.
Wealth: A good day to start a financial tracking journal.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Green
Number: 6
Advice: Place a green journal on your working table for a calm and organized approach to money.
DOG
Love: If you are doubtful, do not continue yet; it is better to be sure before starting.
Health: Drink warm water in the morning to cleanse your body.
Career: You are talking with a client who may bring a big deal. Be courteous and clear.
Wealth: A pending payment may arrive this afternoon.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Red
Number: 5
Advice: Place a red charm under the table for continuous sales and closing of deals.
PIG
Love: If neither of you is making a move, how will the story move forward? One message might be enough.
Health: Eat soup or porridge if you feel weak.
Career: You may be assigned a new shift or project; accept it as a challenge.
Wealth: Luck is with service-based income or tips.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: White
Number: 2
Advice: Place a white quartz on the altar to protect new income from going out immediately.