Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Saturday (4 October 2025)
RAT

Love: A simple message will make your heart flutter. Do not dismiss it right away; it might be the beginning.

Health: Eat bananas or oats in the morning for mood stability.

Career: Someone admires your dedication, just stay consistent.

Wealth: You may sell an item you once underestimated.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 3

Advice: Place a blue crystal in your working area to strengthen the flow of luck in livelihood.

OX

Love: If there is a misunderstanding, it is better to talk about it than make it worse.

Health: Avoid too much salt, as it is also good for emotional balance.

Career: A simple idea may bring you a new opportunity.

Wealth: A good day to invest in business-related tools.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 5

Advice: Place a white pouch under the table to clear money blocks and increase focus.

TIGER

Love: Sometimes, the person you are not answering is the one you actually want to talk to; admit it to yourself.

Health: Do morning stretching and avoid sitting too long.

Career: You need to review a planned project.

Wealth: Do not let payment collections be delayed; follow up professionally.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 2

Advice: Place a yellow notebook beside your wallet so that income flows in faster.

RABBIT

Love: If you have the chance to meet today, say yes. There might be closure or a new beginning.

Health: Eat home-cooked meals for a lighter stomach.

Career: You may be invited to an event or group beneficial to your career.

Wealth: A good day to make a mini-inventory of your finances.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Red

Number: 4

Advice: Place a red ribbon on the window to protect income and keep active energy in business.

DRAGON

Love: Do not delay saying sorry if you hurt them; the relationship matters more than pride.

Health: Take a warm bath at night for better sleep.

Career: A boss or superior will be more open to your suggestions.

Wealth: A good day to buy a small lucky charm for yourself.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 6

Advice: Place a green pouch inside your bag to activate mobile luck, fortune wherever you go.

SNAKE

Love: A spark between you will be rekindled; let it grow at the right time.

Health: Change your bedsheet and fix your sleeping area for a calmer mind.

Career: Feedback will arrive, accept it with an open mind.

Wealth: A new source of income may be tried, starting with small steps.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 9

Advice: Place a gold coin bowl on the altar to start the momentum of October prosperity.

HORSE

Love: You are listening to someone else’s story, but what matters more is your own story.

Health: A good day for a light workout or yoga.

Career: Help will arrive from a colleague, be grateful.

Wealth: An unexpected sale or payment will come.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 1

Advice: Place a yellow pouch in your business folder to stimulate business-related deals.

GOAT

Love: It is better to be honest than pretend to be happy.

Health: Eat leafy vegetables like pechay, spinach, or kangkong.

Career: You may be assigned to a new project, accept it with an open mind.

Wealth: Save a small amount for your future self.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 7

Advice: Place a blue charm under the cash box to stay cool-headed in handling money.

MONKEY

Love: A subtle reminder from the past may come through a dream 

or a song.

Health: Eat fruits during snack time, tasty and healthy.

Career: You may be given an extra task, and you can handle it without complaints.

Wealth: A good day to sell pre-loved items.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 8

Advice: Place a white pouch beside your cellphone so luck enters through communication and digital orders.

ROOSTER

Love: The person who is not reaching out may just be figuring things out; do not judge yet.

Health: Rest if you are too tired; your body also needs to be listened to.

Career: You may be invited to a team project that will elevate you.

Wealth: A good day to start a financial tracking journal.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 6

Advice: Place a green journal on your working table for a calm and organized approach to money.

DOG

Love: If you are doubtful, do not continue yet; it is better to be sure before starting.

Health: Drink warm water in the morning to cleanse your body.

Career: You are talking with a client who may bring a big deal. Be courteous and clear.

Wealth: A pending payment may arrive this afternoon.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Red

Number: 5

Advice: Place a red charm under the table for continuous sales and closing of deals.

PIG

Love: If neither of you is making a move, how will the story move forward? One message might be enough.

Health: Eat soup or porridge if you feel weak.

Career: You may be assigned a new shift or project; accept it as a challenge.

Wealth: Luck is with service-based income or tips.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 2

Advice: Place a white quartz on the altar to protect new income from going out immediately.

