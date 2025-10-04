Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: A simple message will make your heart flutter. Do not dismiss it right away; it might be the beginning.

Health: Eat bananas or oats in the morning for mood stability.

Career: Someone admires your dedication, just stay consistent.

Wealth: You may sell an item you once underestimated.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 3

Advice: Place a blue crystal in your working area to strengthen the flow of luck in livelihood.