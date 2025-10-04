Comelec dismisses Keon protest; Alcid’s victory in Laoag now final

The Commission on Elections (COMELEC) Second Division has dismissed the election protest filed by former Laoag City Mayor Michael Marcos Keon against incumbent Mayor James Bryan Q. Alcid, declaring the ruling final and executory.

In a 17-page resolution promulgated on 19 August 2025, the Second Division ruled that Keon’s protest was “insufficient in form and content,” failing to comply with the mandatory requirements under COMELEC Resolution No. 8804. The Commission also expunged two affidavits submitted by Keon’s camp, calling them self-serving and lacking credibility.

COMELEC’s Certificate of Finality and Entry of Judgment, issued on 3 October 2025, affirmed Alcid’s proclamation as the duly elected Mayor of Laoag City.

Keon, a cousin of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., lost the mayoralty race in May 2025 to Alcid, who was openly backed by the powerful Marcos family during the campaign.

In an interview with the DAILY TRIBUNE, Atty. Ed Von Fernandez Cid, City Administrator of Laoag, said the ruling affirms the people’s will and brings closure to the long-contested protest.

“For the ordinary people, the implication is that the election protest is now resolved. Mayor James Bryan Alcid remains the duly elected mayor,” Cid said. “As for former Mayor Michael Keon, wala na pong recourse — the decision has become final and executory as of August 19, 2025. Unless there are new grounds that can be filed separately, the protest itself is closed.”

Cid explained that the COMELEC found the protest lacking in substantial evidence.

“The protestant failed to submit sufficient evidence to prove the allegations of massive disenfranchisement, vote-buying, or violence,” he said. “Only two affidavits were attached to the protest, both from poll watchers, whose testimonies were naturally favorable to the protestant. Because of this, the Commission expunged those affidavits from the record.”

The COMELEC has also referred the alleged violations to its prosecution unit for separate investigation.

“These are treated as election offenses,” Cid added. “They cannot be used as grounds for the protest, but they may still be pursued as criminal cases in the future if evidence warrants.”

When asked about the political relationship between Mayor Alcid and former Mayor Keon, Cid emphasized that there is no animosity between the two.

“According to Mayor Alcid, there is no personal grudge. He sees the election as friendly competition. Reconciliation is not really an issue,” he said.

With the ruling now final, the decision cements Alcid’s position as the duly elected mayor of Laoag City.