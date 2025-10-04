Collapsed flood control project in Laoag blasted

LAOAG CITY - Residents of Barangay Gabu here are now up in arms following the sudden collapse of the newly built P47-million flood control structure along the Padsan River as they air renewed concerns over alleged corruption in government infrastructure projects.

The project, amounting to P47,024,704.34, was funded under the 2024 General Appropriations Act and implemented by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Ilocos Norte First District Engineering Office.

According to residents who requested anonymity, the structure failed only a few months after being declared complete, raising suspicions of substandard workmanship and misuse of public funds.

Photos taken at the site show large cracks and disjointed concrete slabs along the dike, parts of which have sunk or been washed away by the river current.

Exposed steel bars and eroded soil can also be seen, indicating possible structural deficiencies.

Based on the project billboard, the contractor was RA Pahati Construction & Supply, Inc., with an indicated completion date of 4 October 2024.

The company is allegedly owned by a certain family in Pantukan, Davao de Oro - an entity which was previously linked to controversies in government bidding and infrastructure projects.

Residents of Barangay Gabu claim that a certain individual known as “Yeye,” allegedly to be a relative of the family, was instrumental in facilitating the entry of the contractor into Ilocos Norte.

They further alleged that Yeye exerted influence over the awarding of several local infrastructure contracts.

Local engineers who inspected the site said the dike should not have collapsed, noting that there had been no heavy flooding or strong river currents in recent weeks.

They also alleged the inadequate soil compaction, weak riprap foundations and insufficient steel reinforcement as primary causes of the structural failure.

Regional infrastructure experts described the collapse as a clear indication of poor construction practices and lack of proper project supervision.

They stressed that such lapses point to negligence and possible collusion between contractors and implementing agencies.

The incident has revived discussions an alleged ‘flood control mafia’ -- networks of contractors and officials allegedly using DPWH-funded projects as political and financial instruments.

Records show that RA Pahati Construction, allegedly controlled by the the same family, has already obtained multi-billion-peso contracts across various regions, including Luzon and Mindanao, despite its base of operations being in Davao de Oro.

Concerned residents and civic organizations in Laoag have called for an independent investigation into the failed project.

They urged authorities to hold accountable those responsible and ensure that future gov’t infrastructure projects are executed with transparency, integrity, and technical competence.