Cinemalaya 2025 sets sail on its 21st year

The Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival officially launched its 21st edition on Wednesday, 3 September, with the evocative theme “Layag sa Alon, Hangin, at Unos”—a metaphor for resilience, creativity, and courage in the ever-changing seas of Filipino cinema.

Now in its third decade of nurturing independent voices, Cinemalaya continues to be the country’s most significant platform for emerging and established filmmakers who dare to chart new waters beyond the mainstream.

“Cinemalaya promises to serve as a vessel for top-tier visual storytelling that ignites imagination and amplifies diverse voices in cinema, anchored by the creative vision of Filipino filmmakers who dared to sail beyond the mainstream,”

— Organizers, during the festival launch.

A Festival Anchored in Vision

From its humble beginnings at the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) in 2005, Cinemalaya has evolved into a national celebration of Filipino artistry, known for discovering boundary-pushing storytellers whose films blend raw authenticity with creative daring.

This year, the festival finds a new home at Shangri-La Plaza’s Red Carpet Cinemas in Mandaluyong City, where screenings will run from October 3 to 12. The CCP and Cinemalaya Foundation, Inc. also announced additional partner venues — Ayala Malls Cinemas and Gateway Cineplex — ensuring that the festival’s reach extends to more audiences across Metro Manila.

The 10 Full-Length Contenders

The 21st Cinemalaya lineup is a vivid reflection of the Filipino spirit — daring, introspective, and deeply human. The 10 competing full-length features tackle a range of stories that mirror contemporary struggles, histories, and hopes.

1. Bloom Where You Are Planted — Nonilon Abao

2. Child No. 82 — Tim Rone

3. Cinemartyrs — Sari Dalena

4. Habang Nilalamon ng Hydra ang Kasaysayan — Dustin Celestino

5. Padamlágan (Night Light) — Jenn Romano

6. Paglilits — Cheska Marfori and Raymund Barcelon

7. Open Endings — Nigel Santos and Keavy Vicente

8. Republika ng Pipolipinas — Renei Dimla

9. Raging — Ryan Machado

10. Warla — Kevin Alambra

These titles promise explorations of identity, justice, community, and survival — from dystopian allegories to intimate family dramas, each offering a new light on the Filipino experience.

The 10 Short Films

Equally powerful are the short films competing this year, showcasing innovation and experimentation in storytelling from the next wave of filmmakers:

1. Ascension from the Office Cubicle — Hannah Silvestre

2. Figat — Handiong Kapuno

3. Hasang — Daniel de la Cruz

4. I’m Best Left Inside My Head — Elian Idioma

5. Kay Basta Angkarabo Yay Bagay Ibat Ha Langit — Marie Estela Paiso

6. Kung Tugnaw ang Kaidalman Sang Lawod — Seth Andrew Blanca

7. Please Keep This Copy — Miguel Lorenzo Peralta

8. Radikals — Arvin Belarmino

9. The Next 24 Hours — Carl Joseph Papa

10. Water Sports — Whammy Alcazaren

From surreal workplace journeys to searing social commentary, these shorts reflect the dynamism of a new generation redefining what it means to make independent films.

Sailing Into the Future of Philippine Cinema

Over two decades since its founding, Cinemalaya remains a vital force in shaping Filipino independent cinema. Its alumni have gone on to win international acclaim, bringing local stories to global audiences while inspiring the next wave of storytellers to take risks and dream boldly.

As it embarks on its 21st year, Cinemalaya continues to navigate the waves, winds, and storms — steadfast in its mission to honor creativity, amplify diverse voices, and keep the sails of Philippine cinema moving forward.