CHED, DepEd, TESDA unite to streamline learner data system

The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Department of Education (DepEd) and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) to establish a harmonized and streamlined data system for learners across all levels of education.

Under the agreement, CHED will adopt and utilize the DepEd-issued learner reference number as the unique identifier for higher education students. This will allow learners to be seamlessly tracked throughout their academic journey, from basic education to tertiary and technical-vocational training.

CHED will also lead capacity-building initiatives for higher education institutions to align their systems with the new framework. This includes protocols for registering and updating student data, while ensuring full compliance with data privacy and quality assurance standards.

The unified system will enhance the targeting of scholarships, subsidies, and merit programs under Republic Act 10931, or the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act, and improve learner transitions across different education pathways.

CHED Chairperson Shirley Agrupis highlighted the importance of the initiative, stressing how the convergence of education sectors creates more seamless opportunities for Filipino learners.

“This gathering allows us to roll up our sleeves together and talk openly about the things that matter most: making sure that our education system is aligned with the needs of our industries, that our policies complement instead of compete with each other, and that every learner—from basic education, to tech-voc, to higher education can find a pathway that leads to opportunity,” Agrupis said.