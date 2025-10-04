CCA decries violence vs IPs after a Teduray leader beheaded in BARMM

The Climate Change Action (CCA) decried another act of violence after a Teduray indigenous leader was found beheaded in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), bringing the total number of non-Moro Indigenous Peoples (NMIPs) killed in the region to 102.

In its message to the DAILY TRIBUNE on Saturday, CCA lamented that the killing serves as a stark reminder that government promises of protection remain unfulfilled, and justice continues to be out of reach for non-Moro Indigenous communities

Ramon Lupos was a respected Teduray community leader.

His brutal killing occurred just one day before the start of Indigenous Peoples (IP) Month in October, which is meant to honor and promote the rights and welfare of indigenous communities across the country.

The group condemned the killing as a “diabolical act” aimed at displacing indigenous communities and erasing their identity.

“We echo the sentiments of the non-Moro indigenous youth: 'this violence is not random—it is systemic,” the CCA said. “Designed to sow fear, drive the Teduray from their ancestral lands, and provoke more violence.”

The group also criticized the Philippine National Police (PNP), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), and the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) for failing to deliver on their promises to protect non-Moro indigenous communities.

“The Indigenous Peoples Code has failed to protect those it claims to defend, and neither has the entire security infrastructure of the Philippine Government nor the leaders and custodians of the BARMM Government,” it said.