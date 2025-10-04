CCA decries violence vs IPs after a Teduray leader beheaded in BARMM

The Climate Change Action (CCA) decried another act of violence after a Teduray indigenous leader was found beheaded in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), bringing the total number of non-Moro Indigenous Peoples (NMIPs) killed in the region to 102.
In its message to the DAILY TRIBUNE on Saturday, CCA lamented that the killing serves as a stark reminder that government promises of protection remain unfulfilled, and justice continues to be out of reach for non-Moro Indigenous communities
Ramon Lupos was a respected Teduray community leader.
His brutal killing occurred just one day before the start of Indigenous Peoples (IP) Month in October, which is meant to honor and promote the rights and welfare of indigenous communities across the country.
The group condemned the killing as a “diabolical act” aimed at displacing indigenous communities and erasing their identity.
“We echo the sentiments of the non-Moro indigenous youth: 'this violence is not random—it is systemic,” the CCA said. “Designed to sow fear, drive the Teduray from their ancestral lands, and provoke more violence.”
The group also criticized the Philippine National Police (PNP), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), and the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) for failing to deliver on their promises to protect non-Moro indigenous communities.
“The Indigenous Peoples Code has failed to protect those it claims to defend, and neither has the entire security infrastructure of the Philippine Government nor the leaders and custodians of the BARMM Government,” it said.
Empty promises
Despite the implementation of the Indigenous Peoples Code and the establishment of peace and security frameworks in BARMM, the CCA pressed that indigenous peoples remain vulnerable to violence, land-grabbing, and political marginalization.
“The blood from this act of violence is on the hands not only of the perpetrators but all those who allowed this to happen,” it further stated.
“Who will believe future promises made by government authorities about their protection?”
Lupos’ dead body was reportedly found in Sitio Kulab, Barangay Limpongo, Datu Hofer Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur, BARMM, around 4:30 p.m. on 30 September.
Calling it “barbaric” and “treacherous,” Bangsamoro Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua ordered law enforcement and security agencies in the region to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.
Indigenous leaders and human rights advocates have also called for an independent investigation, increased security for NMIP communities, and a review of the enforcement of protective laws in the region.
The CCA warns that without concrete action, the violence will continue—and with it, the slow erasure of indigenous cultures in Mindanao.
“We need results beyond mere statements. We need accountability. The government must deliver justice for non-Moro indigenous people,” it said.
As the nation marks Indigenous Peoples Month, the CCA pressed that Lupos' death should serve as a wake-up call to both the regional and national governments to address the root causes of violence and displacement affecting indigenous peoples. "They need concrete actions and policies that will make them feel more secure in their everyday life – to be able to farm their lands, to go to school without fear, and work towards a bright future for their families and generations to come."