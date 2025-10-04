BSP calls for stronger public-private sector alliance

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) highlighted the vital role of public-private sector collaboration in fueling inclusive and sustainable growth during the Philippine Economic Briefing (PEB) held on 22 September 2025, in Clark, Pampanga.

Addressing participants from business and government, BSP Monetary Board Member Jose L. Querubin stressed that all stakeholders must work together in shaping the country’s economic future.

“Whether you're a policymaker, a banker, a business leader, or a community advocate, we are all co-authors in writing the future of our country. Magkapit-kamay tayo para sa isang matatag, maginhawa, at panatag na buhay para sa bawat Filipino,” he said.

Querubin also reaffirmed BSP’s commitment to its core mandates—price stability, financial stability, and a secure and efficient payments system—which he emphasized as crucial for sustaining growth momentum. “We at the public sector will stay true to the principles of good governance, transparency, and accountability in all our activities,” he added.

This year’s briefing, themed “Building Better, Delivering More,” drew about 250 participants across finance, infrastructure, manufacturing, trade, and other industries. The event provided updates on the country’s macroeconomic fundamentals, economic reforms, investment priorities, and regional development strategies.

With Pampanga and the broader Central Luzon region emerging as major growth hubs, discussions underscored the potential of infrastructure investments and connectivity projects to accelerate industrial expansion and attract capital outside Metro Manila. The focus on regional growth centers aligns with government efforts to strengthen economic resiliency and broaden opportunities nationwide.

The PEB series serves as a platform for government leaders, investors, and private stakeholders to align on policy directions, deepen partnerships, and identify growth opportunities. In Clark, the dialogue highlighted how closer public-private collaboration can translate into a stronger investment climate, more robust industries, and inclusive development.