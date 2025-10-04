Breakaway members of 'Magnificent 7' rally behind LTFRB

The country’s biggest transport organizations, including former members of the defunct “Magnificent 7,” declared full support for the government’s Public Transport Modernization Program (PTMP) and the leadership of Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Chairman Atty. Teofilo Guadiz III.

At a gathering Friday night at the University of the Philippines Hotel, leaders of Luzon-based transport groups also condemned figures Roberto Martin and Melencio Vargas, accusing them of misleading members and sowing discord in the sector.

“We are here because we support modernization and the leadership of Chairman Guadiz. The transport sector cannot be misled or hijacked by the selfish motives of a few individuals,” the groups said in a joint statement.

Breakaway from the “Magnificent 7”

Five former members of the once-powerful “Magnificent 7” revealed they were deceived by Martin and Vargas into joining a press conference under false pretenses.

“They made us believe it was only about additional funding for the PTMP. We apologize to Chairman Guadiz and the LTFRB for being part of that activity. We were deceived,” the leaders stated.

Rosalyn Sakdalan of Busina delivered an apology on behalf of her group and reiterated support for both the PTMP and LTFRB.

New coalition forms

Transport leader Liberty de Luna announced that she and other breakaway members would form a new coalition independent of Martin and Vargas’ faction.

“What is left of their group are now just skeletal remains of what was once a mighty organization. We have lost trust and confidence in Martin, who has only sought pecuniary benefits at the expense of the members,” de Luna said.

The leaders said the new coalition represents a fresh start for unity and reform, rallying transport groups around the PTMP as the sector moves toward modernization.