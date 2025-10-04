BPO firms hit over worker safety

The Institute for Occupational Health and Safety Development (IOHSAD) on Saturday condemned several business process outsourcing (BPO) companies in Cebu for allegedly neglecting worker safety in the aftermath of the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck the province on 30 September.

Citing accounts gathered by the BPO Industry Employees Network (BIEN)-Cebu, IOHSAD reported alarming practices during the earthquake, including directives for employees to remain inside or re-enter visibly damaged buildings, orders to prioritize saving company data before evacuating, and requirements to log attendance amid ongoing evacuation efforts.

Reports also indicated that workers who evacuated out of fear were marked absent or issued formal notices, while vulnerable employees — including pregnant women and those suffering from anxiety — were denied adequate protection.

IOHSAD stressed that such practices directly contravene Republic Act 11058 or the Occupational Safety and Health Standards Law, which guarantees the right of workers to refuse unsafe work without punishment.

“The conduct of these companies reveals a callous prioritization of profit over human life. Workers should never be forced to choose between survival and their livelihood,” Nadia de Leon, IOHSAD executive director, said.

“Profit must never come before workers’ safety and lives,” De Leon added.

IOHSAD is urging the Department of Labor and Employment to immediately deploy independent inspections with structural engineers to all affected worksites, strictly penalize employers who violate safety standards, and guarantee the protection of workers who exercise their right to refuse unsafe work.

The organization also stressed the urgent need to establish Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Committees in BPO companies, led by genuine worker representatives, to ensure accountability and prevent further abuses.

It added that the situation in Cebu is not an isolated case but highlights long-standing systemic issues within the BPO industry, where operational continuity and client obligations are often prioritized over worker welfare.

IOHSAD called on Congress and labor authorities to undertake comprehensive reforms to strengthen OSH enforcement, criminalize OSH rights violations, secure workers’ rights to refuse dangerous work, and advance structural protections such as paid disaster leave and union recognition.

“Workers’ safety is not negotiable,” De Leon emphasized. “The recent earthquake must serve as a wake-up call for the government and employers alike: protecting workers’ safety and lives must always be the highest priority in every workplace.”