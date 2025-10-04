Blue Ribbon postpones DPWH probe as ‘tell-all’ affidavits 'not ready'

A scheduled hearing of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, originally set for Wednesday, 8 October, has been postponed until further notice, according to Senator Ping Lacson.

The hearing was intended to tackle alleged irregularities involving former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Region IV-B Regional Director Gerald Pacanan.

The session was scheduled upon the request of Senator JV Ejercito, who had sought to summon Pacanan for questioning.

However, Lacson, who chairs the panel, announced the deferral after confirming that critical documents and findings central to the investigation are not yet available.

Among these are the anticipated “tell-all” affidavits of the contractor couple, Pacifico and Cezarah Discaya, previously hinted to contain explosive revelations, as well as the results of a judicial probe into possible violations linked to a notarized document involving Technical Sergeant Orly Guteza and Atty. Petchie Espera.

Lacson said he already made formal inquiries with both the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Office of the Executive Judge of the Manila Regional Trial Court.

Both institutions reportedly confirmed that the materials would not be ready within the week.

“Corollary to that, I also checked with the office of the executive judge of Manila RTC if they have concluded the investigation on the possible violations of the notarized document involving TSgt Guteza and Atty Espera,” Lacson relayed in an internal update shared with the media on Saturday.

“Having been informed that both would not be ready within one week, not to mention that the BRC hearing will be in conflict with the budget and CA hearings, I informed SP Sotto of the cancellation until further notice,” he added.