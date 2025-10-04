Blue Ribbon Committee hearing suspended

Blue Ribbon Committee hearings on the anomalous flood control projects. will be suspended for the meantime, Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III confirmed on Saturday, 4 October.

"But once we agree on the proposals, we will put it on the floor," Sotto said in a Viber message.

Asked what would happen to the invitations to former House Speaker Martin Romualdez and resigned Ako Bicol Rep. Zaldy Co, Sotto said it is still in talks.

"Pinag-uusapan pa (It is still being discussed)," he added.

Last week, Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo "Ping" Lacson, Chairperson of the Blue Ribbon Committee, said he will send invitations to Romualdez and Co while awaiting developments in the case and before scheduling the next hearing.

"For the next hearing of the committee, we will send an invitation to [Co's] address. Now we know he is abroad and will not show up. If that is the case, we will issue a subpoena, and then a show-cause order," Lacson said in a TV interview.

He stressed that this would show that they are "not covering up for anyone."

"If the show-cause order is not satisfactory, we will cite him in contempt of the committee and issue a warrant for his arrest.

In the case of Romualdez, Lacson said the invitation will be coursed through House Speaker Faustino "Bojie" Dy, "in observation of the time-honored inter-parliamentary courtesy between the two houses of Congress."