The Miniaturists of Lubbock is a club of Texas hobbyists who create miniatures for dioramas. Posted on the group’s Facebook page are images of members’ mini creations like plates with floral designs, chandeliers lighted with LED bulbs, net parasols, apples, etc.

The miniaturists are holding their annual exhibit and sale of their creations at the Covenant Presbyterian Church on 4 and 5 October featuring dollhouses, scenes, and room boxes with the theme “Carnival/fair.”

In Ireland, the annual Adam’s Country House Collections auction is from 11 to 13 October at the Townley Hall in Co Louth. Tiny portraits inspired by the illuminated manuscripts of the 15th century are some of the items to be auctioned off, Irish Times reports.

The portraits painted on ivory or enamel served as mementos or tokens of love. The craft flourished from the 16th to the 18th century before the invention of the photograph caused its decline.

Although very small, the miniature portraits up for auction command a huge price. One by Isaac Oliver is asking for at least 8,000 euros, according to the Irish Times.

Meanwhile, a theme park in Leonia, New Jersey, is selling its attractions ahead of the expiration of the lease for the place.

Many are calling Guy Gsell, the owner of Field Station: Dinosaurs, to express an interest in owning one of the 25 giant rubber statues for sale.

But Gsell told the Philadelphia Inquirer that he would prefer museums and zoos to buy all or the bulk of the life-size dinosaurs, including a T-Rex, Triceratops, Pterodactyl and Spinosaurus. The prices range from $500 to $3,500 per dino.

While the prices are less than the miniature portraits, buyers will have to shoulder the cost of taking down and transporting the giant statues.

The dinosaurs can be picked up after the last day of the park on 9 November.