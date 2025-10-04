Belen loves PVL challenge

Celebrated rookie Bella Belen is not shying away from the challenge of high expectations when she makes her much-anticipated debut for Capital1 in the 2025 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference.

Delayed by her tour of duty for Alas Pilipinas following her selection as top overall pick in the Draft last June, Belen will finally get to showcase what she could bring to the table when the Solar Spikers clash with Choco Mucho on Tuesday at the Ynares Center-Montalban.

“I love being challenged in any league, against any team,” the feisty open spiker said.

“I just need to be prepared on how I will perform this conference, especially this is my first time to play here in the PVL. Of course, there’s pressure on my part since I’m a rookie,” added the National University product.

“I take the pressure as a privilege. I do feel the pressure, but I also know that I have to perform and deliver for the team.”

The 23-year-old power-hitter had to skip the PVL On Tour to fulfill her duties for the national team. However, the international experience she gained playing for Alas would be a huge advantage in the import-laden tournament

Belen, a three-time University Athletic Association of the Philippines champion and Most Valuable Player, vows to make an explosive introduction in her pro stint.

“Same Bella but 2.0,” she quipped.