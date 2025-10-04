BAPTISM OF FIRE

Game today:

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

7:30 p.m. — Magnolia

vs Barangay Ginebra

Decorated coach Tim Cone and his long-time ward LA Tenorio have spent a decade together on the Barangay Ginebra side of the celebrated “Manila Clasico” showdown against Magnolia.

So, it’s going to be interesting to see Cone take on his protégé in a chess match on the bench when the Kings battle the Hotshots to kick off the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 50 Philippine Cup Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The lone match set at 7:30 p.m. caps a weekend of festivities as Asia’s play-for-pay league celebrates its golden anniversary.

Meanwhile, the cream of the crop of Season 49 will be feted in the Leo Awards starting 3:30 p.m. at the Novotel Manila.

San Miguel Beer center June Mar Fajardo is expected to receive his ninth Most Valuable Player award. Also to be recognized are the members of the Mythical First and Second Teams, Rookie of the Year, Most Improved Player, Sportsmanship Award and the All-Defensive Team.

Cone, holder of 25 PBA titles, has expressed excitement about being the first tactician to test the mettle of Tenorio on the former Ginebra guard’s coaching debut.

“I’ll be curious to see what LA does,” Cone said.

“So, it’ll be interesting to see how much of the triangle he adapts or whether he goes into continuity through the influence of (Magnolia deputy) Coach Kirk Collier. It’ll be interesting for me to see how he evolves his coaching style,” he added.

Tenorio parted ways with the Kings after 13 seasons following his appointment as head coach of the Hotshots, replacing Chito Victolero.

As a former Ginebra player, the 41-year-old neophyte coach has mixed feelings about going up against Cone and familiar faces, including Scottie Thompson, Stephen Holt, Troy Rosario, RJ Abarrientos. Seasoned Kings big man Japeth Aguilar will sit out a couple of games while recovering from a hand injury.

“I don’t know what I would feel about it. But in the end, it’s just ordinary. It’s just a game,” said Tenorio, who is also on Magnolia’s roster under the injured list.

Although very familiar with Cone’s system, Tenorio will face the challenge of dealing with how Ginebra will utilize its offseason acquisitions of big man Norbert Torres and Sonny Estil, a first round pick in the recent Draft.

However, Tenorio inherited a team with a good mix of veterans and young guns raring to start the all-Filipino conference on a winning note and snap a four-game head-to-head losing skid to the Kings.

Experienced stars Paul Lee, Mark Barroca and Ian Sangalang lead the Hotshots along with Zav Lucero, Jerom Lastimosa, James Laput and latest addition Javi Gomez de Liaño.

“I’m not saying that we’re gonna be good right away. I always tell the team that I’m not expecting us to be good right away. I would just like them to take the baby steps because they are learning my system and I’m also learning as a coach,” Tenorio said.

Cone acknowledges that going up against Tenorio won’t be a cakewalk, as the eight-time PBA champion will certainly incorporate in his system the influence of other coaches he has played under.

“He’s not just learned from me. I mean, he’s learned from Chot Reyes and the national team. I think he played for Tab (Baldwin) also at Gilas. Even Norman Black, he’s had many coaches,” Cone said.