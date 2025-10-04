Aurora residents displaced by rising waters

AURORA — A total of 2,837 families, or 7,825 individuals, have been forced to evacuate their homes across Aurora province due to the heavy rains and flooding brought by typhoon “Paolo,” according to the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) in a report released late Friday.

In addition, around 983 families — or 2,949 individuals — chose to remain in their homes despite being affected by the flooding.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported as of press time.

Several areas experienced flooding, including parts of the Baler-Casiguran Road in Barangay Simbahan, Dinalungan (1.5 feet), Gloria Street and Baclaran in Baler (1 foot), and Sitio Tabing Ilog along Baler-Cabitukulan Road (0.5 foot). Despite the water levels, all affected roads remain passable to vehicles.

A brief power outage occurred in Central and Southern Aurora between 7:20 a.m. and 7:45 a.m., while parts of the DICADI area are still experiencing power interruptions.

Emergency teams from the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office, Provincial Health Office, and the police and military are on standby to provide assistance. Volunteers from the Red Cross Aurora chapter have also been mobilized to help with relief efforts.

The provincial government has allocated P1.22 million worth of food and medicines for the evacuees. Heavy equipment has also been pre-positioned in case road clearing becomes necessary.