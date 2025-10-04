Ateneo One Beat Fest Run 2025 officially launches

Inspired by Ateneo’s One Big Fight spirit, the event happens on Sunday, 9 November 2025, starting 3 pm at the Ateneo de Manila High School Grounds in Quezon City. It also marks the 25th Anniversary Grand Homecoming of Ateneo High School Batch 2000.

Joining the launch were representatives from Ateneo HS Batch 2000, MNL City Run, Mizuno, and Sporty Sole, alongside Ateneo track and field athletes and running influencers. Proceeds will support Ateneo’s Track and Field scholars, AAA Order of the Blue Eagle Scholars, and Salaguinto, the retirement fund for Ateneo Grade School faculty and staff.

Event details:

Date: 9 November 2025 (Sunday)

Venue: Ateneo de Manila High School Grounds, Quezon City

Program: Sundown fun run followed by a mini-concert

Categories:

10KM

Registration fee: P1,590

Inclusions: Shirt, medal, reflector bracelet, drawstring bag, P2,000 Mizuno Gift Certificate

Assembly: 4:00 pm • Gun start: 4:30 pm

Cut-off: 6:30 pm (2 hours)

5KM

Registration fee: P1,390

Inclusions: Shirt, medal, reflector bracelet, drawstring bag, P2,000 Mizuno Gift Certificate

Assembly: 4:30 pm • Gun start: 5:00 pm

Cut-off: 6:30 pm (1.5 hours)

3KM

Registration fee: P1,190

Inclusions: Shirt, medal, P2,000 Mizuno Gift Certificate

Assembly: 5:00 pm • Gun start: 5:30 pm

Cut-off: 6:30 pm (1 hour)

1KM

Family Run

Registration fee: P900

Inclusions: Shirt, medal, P2,000 Mizuno Gift Certificate

Assembly: 5:30 pm • Gun start: 5:45 pm

Cut-off: 6:30 pm (45 minutes)

Race essentials:

• Shirts available in XS, S, M, L, XL, and 2XL on a first-come, first-served basis.

• Color-coded race bibs per category, each with three detachable stubs for raffle, medal, and baggage claim.

Registration:

Register at: https://myruntime.com/register/one-beat-fest-fun-run

Online registration is open until slots are filled.

Early-bird perk:

Register from September 25 to October 5, 2025 to get a personalized bib and Mizuno vouchers worth ₱4,000.

For updates and inquiries:

Facebook: facebook.com/MNLCityRun

Email: infomnlcityrun2019@gmail.com

Lace up, run at sundown, and celebrate community — all for a great cause. See you at the starting line.