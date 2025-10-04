AMLC freezes P4B in assets linked to flood control corruption probe

The Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) has frozen a total of P4 billion in assets of individuals tagged in the ongoing investigation of anomalies in government flood control projects, following a fourth freeze order issued by the Court of Appeals.

The AMLC said the latest freeze affects 57 bank accounts, 10 real properties, and nine motor vehicles. Cumulatively, the four freeze orders have immobilized assets exceeding P4 billion, including a luxury compound in a prime urban district, high-end vehicles, virtual currencies, and unit investment trust funds.

The Court of Appeals has also frozen 1,620 bank accounts, 54 insurance policies, 163 motor vehicles, 40 real properties, and 12 e-wallet accounts linked to the probe.

AMLC Executive Director Matthew David emphasized the importance of the freeze orders in combating corruption, saying, “Every peso frozen is a peso that cannot be used to sustain corruption.”

The freeze orders form part of ongoing efforts to ensure accountability and prevent misuse of public funds allocated for flood control projects.