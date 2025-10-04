Aguilar cops 4 coaching plums

Alvin Aguilar, the founder of the biggest organization of jiu-jitsu fighters in the country, clinched four awards at the SJJIF World Championships held in Chiba, Japan to add glitter to his coaching career spanning nearly three decades.

Aguilar, the founder of DEFTAC Ribeiro Jiu-jitsu Philippines and also its head coach since 1996, was hailed as the best coach in four categories — Gi Adults, NOGI Adults, Gi Kids and NoGi Kids — for stirring the Filipino jiu-jitsu team to a successful campaign in the Chiba tournament.

“This honor recognizes my contributions in four categories: Best Coach in Gi Adults, Best Coach in NOGI Adults, Best Coach in Gi Kids and Best Coach in NoGi Kids for 2025,” Aguilar, the pride of Bacolod City, said in a social media post.

He got the awards as their students collectively scored the most points in every category, which meant they produced the most champions per category.

Also the president and founder of the Universal Reality Combat Championship, Aguilar, shared his awards with everyone who contributed to the success of their Japan campaign.

“This achievement is the result of the collective effort of everyone at DEFTAC, from our dedicated chapter heads and coaches to the supportive parents and, most importantly, our amazing students,” Aguilar said.

“Each of you has put in hard work and dedication, and while I may be the face of this achievement, it’s truly all of us who have contributed to every victory we’ve celebrated.”