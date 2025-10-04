Aboitiz Group extends aid to Cebu quake-hit communities

In the wake of the recent earthquake that struck Cebu, the Aboitiz Group and key partners have mobilized resources to provide immediate relief to affected communities.

As of 3 October the Aboitiz Group has allocated over P2.5 million worth of assistance, distributing 11,385 liters of water, 3,600 food packs, 2,000 non-food items, reaching some 3,600 families in need.

The disaster has also affected 11 CitySavings employees in Bogo City, for whom assistance and recovery support have been extended. Some employee volunteers have likewise joined relief operations.

Running figures

“These are running figures as we continue to provide aid and assess the evolving needs of our communities. We will keep updating our partners and stakeholders as more relief efforts are carried out,” said Aboitiz Foundation President, Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar.

Alongside relief efforts, AboitizPower has restored one of its Therma Visayas Inc. (TVI) generating units following safety inspections, to help stabilize power supply to the Visayas grid, with full operations targeted by Monday.

Relief efforts were made possible through the support of Aboitiz Group business units: Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Aboitiz Foundation, AboitizPower, Visayan Electric, UnionBank, CitySavings, AboitizFoods, Coca-Cola Europacific Aboitiz Philippines (CCEAP), Aboitiz InfraCapital, Aboitiz InfraCapital Cebu Airport Corporation, Aboitiz InfraCapital Water, Unity Digital Infrastructure, AboitizLand, Aboitiz Economic Estates and Aboitiz Construction.

Close coordination with partner organizations

These efforts were also carried out in close coordination with partner organizations including Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc., Philippine Red Cross Cebu Chapter, Philippine Coast Guard, Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary and the Philippine Chamber of Commerce & Industry — Lapu-Lapu City.

The Aboitiz Foundation reaffirms its commitment to help communities recover and rebuild, as part of its mission to drive meaningful change and uplift lives nationwide. “We will continue to provide updates in the coming days,” said Hontiveros-Malvar.